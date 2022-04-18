BOSTON — Evans Chebet didn’t know what kind of expectations to have for himself as he prepared to return for his second Boston Marathon.
In 2018, he was among many runners who were forced to pull out due to chilly and wet conditions.
His second trip to Boston proved to bring better weather and a result he’ll remember forever.
Under sunnier more spring-like skies, Chebet separated himself with a late-race charge to win the 126th edition of the world’s oldest annual marathon Monday in a time of 2 hours, 6 minutes, 50 seconds.
“On a day like today I just want to thank God. When I came in 2018, my performance was not as good. Today my performance was better,” a smiling Chebet said through an interpreter.
He led a Kenyan sweep across the finish line. The last time Kenya took the top three spots on the podium was 2012. Chebet is the fifth Kenyan to win the race in 10 years.
Lawrence Cherono crossed second in 2:07:21, followed by Benson Kipruto, who was third in 2:07:27. Tanzania’s Gabriel Geay was stride for stride with Chebet late in the race before fading to fourth at 2:07:53.
Scott Fauble was the top American finisher, coming in seventh at 2:08:52. Kenyan-born American Elkanah Kibet was ninth in 2:09:07. C.J. Albertson was 13th in 2:10:23
Cheering fans lined Boston’s downtown route for the race’s return to its normal spring slot on Patriots’ Day. Chebet led a field of more than 28,000 in running the 26.2-mile course from Hopkinton to the Boylston Street finish line in Copley Square.
It came just six months after the ongoing pandemic limited the marathon to a much smaller field during the only fall edition in the race’s 126-year history.
Olympic champ Jepchirchir wins 50th women’s running
Reigning Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir capped the celebration of a half-century of women in the Boston Marathon with a finish to top them all.
The 28-year-old Kenyan won a see-saw sprint down the stretch on Monday, when the world’s oldest and most prestigious annual marathon returned to its traditional spring start for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
On the 50th anniversary of the first official women’s race, Jepchirchir traded places with Ethiopia’s Ababel Yeshaneh eight times in the final mile before pulling ahead for good on Boylston Street and finishing in 2 hours, 21 minutes, 1 second.
“I was feeling she was strong. I pushed it,” said Jepchirchir, who earned $150,000 and the traditional gilded olive wreath to go with her Olympic gold medal and 2021 New York City Marathon title. “I fell behind. But I didn’t lose hope.”
This race marked the 50th anniversary of Nina Kuscsik’s victory in the first official women’s race. (But not the first woman to finish: That honor belongs to Bobbi Gibb, who first ran in 1966 among the unofficial runners known as bandits.)
At Wellesley College, the women’s school near the halfway point, the iconic “scream tunnel” was back after the pandemic-induced absence — and louder than ever. One spectator in Wellesley held a sign that read “50 Years Women Running Boston,” along with names of the eight who broke the gender barrier in 1972.
Five of the original pioneers returned for this year’s celebration, including Valerie Rogosheske, who finished sixth in ‘72; she ran alongside her daughters this year and served as the honorary starter for the women’s elite field.
Rogosheske, who wore Bib No. 1972, said at the starting line that she had been planning to hide in the bushes and run as a bandit 50 years ago until women got the go-ahead a few weeks before the race.
“It’s a reminder that we’ve got it pretty easy,” said 2018 winner Des Linden, who finished 13th on Monday. “Fifty years ago, they were breaking barriers and doing the hard part.
“It’s really not lost on me that there’s 126 years of race history here, and we’re ‘Rah! Rah!’-ing 50,” she said. “But you can’t look back, you look forward.”
Romanchuk, Schar win wheelchair titles
A pair of familiar faces made it to top of the winner’s stand in the wheelchair division of the 126th Boston Marathon.
American Daniel Romanchuk won his second career men’s wheelchair title, claiming the victory with a time of 1 hour, 26 minutes and 58 seconds on Monday. Fellow American Aaron Pike was second in 1:32:49, followed by Great Britain’s Johnboy Smith in 1:32:55.
In the women’s race, Switzerland’s Manuela Schar won her second straight Boston crown and fourth overall, crossing the line in 1:41:08. She was followed by American Susannah Scaroni in 1:46:20 and Australian Madison De Rozario in 1:52:48.