NORTH ADAMS — Community Health Programs is getting a $50,000 boost.

It's one of 22 health centers across the state to get grant funding from MassDevelopment's Community Health Center Grant Program announced on Tuesday.

The grant funding will be used for equipment in two dental exam rooms at the organization's North Adams dental office, according to MassDevelopment.

CHP provides dental care to thousands of Medicaid patients, CHP CEO Lia Spiliotes told The Eagle earlier this year.

The organization started a project to increase its capacity for dental care. About four in ten Berkshire residents who are enrolled in Medicaid do not have a dental provider, according to CHP and state data.