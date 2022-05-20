It's not summer yet, but it sure will feel like it this weekend in the Berkshires

There’s still a month to go on the calendar before summer arrives, but this weekend will feel like a mid-July steam bath.
Record-setting high temperatures are possible in Berkshire County, especially on Saturday, combined with tropical humidity. Heat advisories have been issued for surrounding areas, including the Pioneer Valley and eastern New York, but not for us so far.
Day-trippers suggestion: Count on cooler air along the New England coast this weekend, courtesy of sea breezes.
It should be easy to beat the record high for May 21 — 85, set just last year at Pittsfield Municipal Airport. The record for May 22 was 87 back in 1970. There have been only two 90 degree days in May since 1939, according to the National Weather Service’s database — 90 on May 18, 1962, and 91 on May 26, 2010.
Government forecaster Brian Frugis pointed out that the region will be sandwiched between a strong heat dome over the western Atlantic near Bermuda and an approaching pool of cooler air over the Midwest.
After another very warm and muggy day on Sunday, the brief but intense hot spell will be relieved after dark following a round of potentially severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and hail possible.
Cooler Canadian air will take over by Monday, leading to a more seasonable week — dry through Tuesday followed by increasing chances of rain on Wednesday and especially Thursday.
The extended forecast for the Memorial Day weekend beginning next Friday indicates clouds and thunderstorms in the Berkshires and rather cool for late May, with highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows around 50.
Beachgoers are reminded that ocean water temperatures in Northeast coastal waters are still chilly during the second half of May. Surf temperatures currently range from the icy 40s along the southern Maine coast to the cold 50s from the southern New England and New Jersey beaches to the chilly 60s from Maryland to Virginia. Water temperatures consistently in the 70s are not found until the Outer Banks of North Carolina.
The outlook for the final week of May into the first weekend of June calls for above normal temperatures and near normal rainfall in western Massachusetts, according to the government’s Climate Prediction Center.
NATIONAL OVERVIEW
Record-breaking heat intensifies and expands up the East Coast this weekend while a large dome of heat is forecast to shift from the South to the East Coast. Much of the Mid-Atlantic, Carolinas and Ohio/Tennessee Valley will see highs well into the 90s; that’s 20 to 30 degrees above average.
Drastically colder air will surge across the West, including late-season wintry weather over the central Rockies and High Plains.
Colorado is preparing for record snowfall as the National Weather Service warns that wet, heavy snow could snap tree limbs and possibly cause power failures across the state. The foothills above 6,500 feet are forecast to get hit hardest, with more than a foot of snow possible. In Denver, at least a couple inches of slush are expected. The city’s record for May 21 is 3.8 inches, set in 1910.
Critical fire danger continues from the Southwest into the central and southern High Plains before the arrival of colder air by the end of the weekend. Red flag warnings are up for New Mexico, Colorado, southern Utah and northern Arizona.
Heavy rain and strong winds are expected over Texas, the Midwest, Ohio Valley and Great Lakes region from Monday to Wednesday. There’s a moderate to heavy rainfall threat for parts of the Carolinas and the southern Appalachians.
Most of the western states should remain mainly dry through midweek as warmer temperatures expand across the region, with the exception of some showers entering the Pacific Northwest by Friday. Excessive heat is likely over interior California and the Desert Southwest by the end of the week.
Southern Florida will be dry most of the week with highs well up in the 80s, but thunderstorms are possible on Friday. The Gulf Coast will be sunny and hot, with highs between 90-95; there’s also a chance of thundershowers on Friday.
Sunny with highs in the 70s are predicted all week for Southern California, while Northern California remains dry with temperatures mostly in the 60s.
CLIMATE UPDATE
An early start to sweltering summer heat is affecting much of the nation as highs in the mid-90s surge as far north as southern Canada this weekend — overall, temperatures are running at least 25 degrees above average.
The early-season slice of summer is connected to human-caused climate change, which favors earlier, longer and more intense heat waves. As Earth’s temperatures continue to rise, the weather will skew toward more heat extremes, posing growing public health risks, particularly to vulnerable groups.
This past week, Amarillo, Texas, reached 101 on Tuesday, shattering a nearly century-long heat record. Dallas has had an 13-day hot streak, the earliest heat wave on record.
More than 170 million Americans — about half of the U.S. population — are facing above-90 highs over the next few days — including Atlanta, Charlotte, Washington, Baltimore and Philadelphia. Some parts of the Carolinas could even see triple digits.
Contributing to the abnormal heat is a zonal, or west to east, flow of weather systems, reducing jet stream wanderings and allowing heat to gather over the Southern states without any crashing cold fronts or interruptions.
On Saturday, a 95-degree high is predicted in Washington, D.C., tying the record from 1934.