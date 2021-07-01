ALFORD — Molly Comstock’s dirt-stained seeding tabulations need not reference the most obvious matter at hand: that a farmer needs roots.
Yet, yet. Here she is, poised to lose her farm at the end of this growing season, a soil toiler in these Berkshire Hills, uprooted again.
“Gypsy,” says Comstock, 42, as if to take a mirror to herself high atop the wobbly wagon that brought her to this precarious point. “I wish there was a different word.”
Others are trying to find better words, more effective words.
A well-intentioned email sent out by a well-intentioned customer last week had the subject line, “Help Save Colfax Farm.” Though appreciative of the gesture, Comstock is a farmer not a beggar. She saw the email and at first wanted only to crawl into the dirt and disappear, maybe reemerge as an anonymous flower, bright and beautiful and oblivious to the world of economics and ownership.
But in the Berkshires, where locally grown food and the lovely land upon which it’s cultivated remain elemental characteristics of who we are, Comstock is now a reluctant test case for the degree to which people here care about farms and, by proxy, the farmer.
As to this particular farmer, the land she’s been leasing on West Road here will not be available to her next year. The soil she’s midwifed for four years — prodding and amending and now as spongy as chocolate cake — she doesn’t own a speck of it.
She drives an old Chevy pick-up with squeaky suspension. Among the many tattoos upon her body — all representative of sacred fixed points in her life — is a quote that was cherished by her mother from the writer Flannery O’Conner: “You shall know the truth and the truth shall make you odd.”
The odd has become obvious. Belying the beautiful and bountiful crops Comstock is presently harvesting this summer from orderly, colorful rows along an enchanted brook in a lush, lusty, fairytale-like valley, the truth is this: “I need help,” says Comstock. “It’s a big ask.”
John Fulop, board president of Berkshire Community Land Trust and self-appointed beggar-in-chief on behalf of Colfax Farm, has no qualms doing the asking. He’s the one who sent the email.
“We have to build up our agricultural resources in this end of the country, particularly in Berkshire County,” he said, when contacted this week. “We have so much land that could be used for agriculture. We’re not going to be able to depend on Florida or California much longer. They are in dire straights. They have a drought. A lot of their farms are closing down. The agricultural component is crucial for us to remain a vibrant community.”
He says part of the equation includes Comstock, whose Colfax Farm now feeds 120 farm share customers once a week, 25 weeks a year, and about the same number of customers through sales at the West Stockbridge Farmers Market. She also sells to stores and several restaurants.
Fulop says he is legitimately hopeful that people in the community can pull together — that a tax-deductible land donation could be secured.
If the situation were all to be summarized in a personal ad, it would read something like this: Energetic, single farmer seeks five to 10 acres of open land, preferably in the West Stockbridge and Alford area. Must have access to water and electricity. Needs a dwelling, too, to sleep in. No frills. Must all come cheaply — as in, kind of free or thereabouts. Call Molly, 607-743-8190.
“This all makes me uncomfortable,” Comstock says, pulling at the bill of a farm-tarnished baby blue ball cap half a century old. It belonged to her father and has a patch sewn onto it advertising his welding business. He died in 2007. Comstock’s mother, who died in 1999, at one point managed to take the cap off his head to secure the bill, which was falling off. You can still see her stitching, careful and neat, with thread whose color was close enough.
Comstock has a tattoo of her father, Robert (middle name, Colfax), on her left arm. He’s bent to the task of angle grinding, sparks are flying. On her right arm, her mother, Pamela, holding a hen. Her mother was an early, horrified reader of food labels. She would grow most of the vegetables the family ate from their patch of earth in rural Deposit, N.Y. Comstock ate parley by the handful.
For good measure, Comstock has a Johnny Cash tattoo on one leg and a tomato plant on another. All told, her tattoos comprise a complicated mosaic, but it all makes sense. It ties in with those transcendent moments she sometimes experiences — that most farmers report experiencing — when the doubts abate, when this career that comes with a load of grief suddenly seems like the sanest endeavor one could engage.
“Yeah, I do have those moments when I say, ‘Guys, look at where we are. Look at what we’re doing,’” she says. Those moments have not occurred this season, for obvious reasons.
She founded Colfax Farm in 2014, first at a friend’s place in East Chatham, N.Y., and then on borrowed land in West Stockbridge. A lack of a water source on that site proved a primary reason to move her operation to Alford in 2018 on about three acres within the beautifully kept farm owned for generations by the Wilcox family on West Road. She now has one full-time employee and several volunteers.
“Ray Wilcox let me build a greenhouse and use a barn and set up a farm store,” Comstock says. “Ray has been unbelievably generous.”
But her lease is up at the end of this season. It will not be renewed. When contacted by phone this week, Wilcox declined to comment.
Living in a vintage 1960s trailer set on a bluff behind a barn, Comstock overlooks her organic farm with its footpaths of clover and the various sections with painted signs in Spanish that translate into “Dream” and “Hope” and “Sky” and “soul” and “Smile.” She has let exactly one row of vegitables — parsnips — turn to seed, as if to tie a string around a finger, a reminder. She will not be here next season. She must begin to leave some things ungoverned.
If efforts to save Colfax Farm amount to a test case, it’s not the first of its kind. Perhaps the most famous, from a generation ago, is that of Indian Line Farm in South Egremont, one of the nation’s first Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) farms, protected through a coalition of local citizens.
Wednesday evening Comstock participated in an online forum on the future of her farm hosted by BCLT board member Rob Putnam that included Elizabeth Keen of Indian Line Farm. Comstock is appreciative that people care enough to reach out to her.
A farmer needs roots. For now, those roots feel as if they’ve been reduced to the size of a ball cap, the one that belonged to her father, the one repaired by her mother.
“I wear it because it brings me a lot of strength and comfort,” she says. “I need it.”
She tugs gently at the bill. After all these years, the stitching still holds firm, practically a miracle.
Felix Carroll can be reached at fcarroll@berkshireeagle.com.