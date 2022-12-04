For this college football season, the BCS probably would have been fine.
Two days after the College Football Playoff announced it is expanding to 12 teams, the field of four to determine this season’s national champion included two schools that did not even win their conferences.
Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State were selected Sunday for the playoff, giving the Big Ten multiple programs in the four-team field for the first time.
The top-ranked and reigning champion Bulldogs (13-0) and fourth-seeded Buckeyes (11-1) will meet Dec. 31 at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. Ohio State got a reprieve, moving back into the top four after losing to Big Ten rival Michigan just a week ago.
“How we got here, at this point, I guess doesn’t really matter now that we’re here,“ Ohio State Ryan Day said.
The second-seeded Wolverines (13-0) and third-ranked Horned Frogs (12-1) will play at the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, in the first game of the New Year’s Eve doubleheader.
The Horned Frogs were third coming into the weekend, but had to sweat out their spot Saturday night after losing the Big 12 title game to Kansas State in overtime.
“I was really nervous,” TCU quarterback Max Duggan said about watching ESPN’s slow rollout of the pairings Sunday afternoon.
The Frogs had nothing to fear. They had already built enough equity to stay in the top four, and they erupted with cheers of relief at their watch party in Fort Worth, Texas, when it became official.
The playoff was born in 2014 from the constant controversy and complaining about the Bowl Championship Series and how deserving teams would often be left out of the 1 vs. 2 postseason game it created. This year, a Georgia-Michigan game would not have generated many complaints.
Georgia, which won the Southeastern Conference championship game in a rout, is a 6 1/2-point favorite against Ohio State, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Michigan, which took the Big Ten title, is favored by 9 1/2 points over TCU. CFP selection committee chairman Boo Corrigan said the 13-member panel went through its usual process of grouping teams in threes to compare them for the final rankings, but not for long.
“I can’t actually remember which team got pulled in for the third, but as we went into it, we wanted to make sure we got those first two set and then we moved forward,” said Corrigan, who is the athletic director at North Carolina State.
The national championship game is Jan. 9 at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and because there will be four teams and not just two, it could be a rematch of rivals Ohio State and Michigan in what will soon be Big Ten country as the conference expands with UCLA and USC.
The Buckeyes and Wolverines have never played outside of their annual regular-season game in a bitter rivalry that dates to 1902.
The most interesting part of Sunday’s unveiling was whether the committee would pair Michigan and Ohio State in the semifinals and whether Alabama might be slip in as the first two-loss playoff team.