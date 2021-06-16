Ah, June, the month of brides, fathers, fireflies and cuckoos! As May slips into June, the morning chorus is loud and clear in that hour just before dawn. By the time I am dressed and out the door for my morning walk, the birds have quieted down somewhat, but still call from their familial places. Near the barn, the phoebe atop the weather vane reiterates its name wakening the wren in the nearby bird box. The wren scolds and chatters and is soon joined by the meewl of a catbird. Orioles hidden in the leafy tree tops compete with robins and rose-breasted grosbeaks.
Near our small pond the red-winged blackbird will not stop, well, screeching as I pass its unseen nest in and among the reeds. Redstarts, chestnut-sided and yellow warblers play off against the sweet tones of the song and chipping sparrows. The red-eyed vireo vies with its cousin, the warbling vireo, a non-stop vocalizer.
“Cucucu, cucucucu,” the black-billed cuckoo starts his rhythmic chant from the right side of the road. Then moments later an explosive chatter reduces to the single note “gowp, gowp gowp, gowp” riff of the yellow-billed cuckoo from the left side of the road. At various stages along the four-mile walk, I hear many cuckoos of both species cooing and calling from amid the lush leaves fluttering in the breeze…deep in the woods, near fields, near the big pond, near the marsh. Occasionally I even catch a glimpse of the secretive bird. This has been a banner year since the first cuckoo arrived on May 19.
At the house I am surprised to see and hear a bluebird back for a second breeding at the bird house, this time without any interference from the swallows. With these hot days and warm nights (wonderful for the gardens…and weeds, too!) insects abound, a benefit for those avian insectivores. I see butterflies, hear crickets, observe spiders and ants and listen for the locusts, though there’s not a predicted hatching for our area.
Recently, the most prevalent insect I have come across is the bristly caterpillar of the dreaded gypsy moth, Lymantria dispar, that polyphagous creature that can wreak havoc on trees and shrubs alike. Since, unlike other insects that are plant specific (think emerald ash tree borers…like the ones that are slowly murdering the ash tree in our yard), the gypsy moth caterpillar enjoys the leaves of over 500 different plants. Often they begin among the shrubs of the understory and work their way to the top of the canopy until that patch of forest looks like a war zone.
This caterpillar is in the tussock moth family, having bristly tufts (called tussocks) in bunches along its colorful body. If you can get one to stop moving, you’ll see the paired warts along the top of the pale bluish body, five pairs of blue warts followed by six pairs of red. Don’t pick these up for they have secretions on the body and bristles that you may be allergic to.
Gypsy moths are not native to the Americas. In 1869, E. Leopold Trouvelot, an enthusiastic entrepreneur living in Boston, brought a number of these moths to our shores to start a silk business in a building in his backyard. Lo and behold, a number of his critters escaped and found much to munch on and many places to breed. Within 10 years, scientists knew that gypsy moths were a real problem and that there was no easy way to stuff them back into cocoons. Nor were their minimal silk threads worth anything. Thanks, Leopold!
When the egg masses are hatching, the caterpillar, using wind and that singular silk thread, zip lines away from home. In the new area they group together and feast by day often in such large groups that the ground or road is greasy with caterpillars. Each year the species has moved father and farther away from Boston and is now well established in Michigan and Minnesota. Irruptions have occurred in the Pacific Northwest, but as yet there are no colonies there.
Working en masse these insects can strip acres and acres of trees, but not kill them. Around July, once they transform into adult moths with vestigial mouths, they no longer feed and the trees are able to produce a second crop of leaves. In the next year or two the wounded trees are back to normal.
Many birds, cuckoos in particular, love these morsels, bristles and all. After a hearty meal, the cuckoo regurgitates its now bristly stomach lining, as a pellet, much the same way as an owl does to eliminate fur and bones. Nor are cuckoos and the other avians in my first line of defense — blue jays, catbirds, blackbirds and bluebirds — affected by the gypsy’s chemicals.
Already Vermont and Michigan are issuing warnings about the influx of gypsy moth caterpillars this year. When roiling masses of caterpillars are taking over the woods, small animals — chipmunks, skunks, squirrels — feast upon them. In banner years bears too have been known to think of them as a real treat…scooping up more than 25,000 caterpillars in a single day. Who was the lucky entomologist who determined this number?
Now cuckoos have had a wild and varied reputation throughout the centuries symbolizing greed, avarice, death, foolishness, unkindness, ingratitude. I’m inclined to leave the myths to the mythmakers. No matter what you believe cuckoos symbolize, the influx of cuckoos this June is not a dire omen, it is just a manifestation of the infestation of gypsy moths. Great to listen to and occasionally observe such beautiful, slender, long-tailed birds. Three cheers for them: gowp, gowp, gowp, cucucu!