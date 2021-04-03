There’s no manual in the restaurant business. There is nothing you can Google that will give any serious, long-term help in the industry.
There is no school you can go to, nor a job you can have that will prepare you to do what you have to do day in and day out running a restaurant.
Malleability is the only way forward when the climate is “normal” in the restaurant industry, and the absolute necessity to change directions with a quickness has been multiplied tenfold during this pandemic.
It really cannot be understated that the rules and regulations governing restaurants have changed on an almost monthly basis for most of the past year, beginning on March 15, 2020, when the governor shut down all in-person dining in the state. Even as restrictions on eateries begin to lift, one cannot imagine that the need to change, and pivot the business model on a semiregular basis, will disappear with COVID-19.
So, where do we go from here?
Giving customers the opportunity to order through a website or app is something we don’t see going anywhere. We believe that most people in 2021 would prefer to one-stop-shop, as it were, and have the ability to see a menu, and place an order from that menu in one spot. No more digging through the carryout menu drawer to find the one you want, and then calling to place your order, taking into consideration any questions you may have that aren’t directly answered on the menu.
No one talks on the phone anymore anyways. Couple that with a typically brisk and blustery Berkshire morning, and suddenly delivery becomes a viable option for restaurants that aren’t just pizza or Polynesian. Those of us living through what we currently are will remember it with every sniffle, sneeze and cough, for every flu season the winter brings from here on out.
We believe that people will instinctively cloister during the already difficult winter season for restaurants, and it’s essential we put as many roots down while the sun is shining to offset decreased cold-weather business.
More important than any online presence, however, is what we have found to be the best way to stay fresh, and pivot quickly to accommodate ever-changing standard operating procedures: our employees.
As business owners and managers, we may sometimes like to believe we have all the answers. We absolutely do not. So, surrounding oneself with as many fresh, new ideas as possible is of paramount importance.
From the beginning of the restrictions on restaurant service, we have relied heavily on the employees at Otto’s to help formulate plans on a very regular basis. With the help and feedback of our team, we have been able to stay around and gut it out for the entirety of the pandemic thus far.
Asking for help may be a bitter pill to swallow, but without that help from the people who make Otto’s run every day, we would absolutely be out of ideas on both how to adjust our offerings to stay relevant, and also how to change our daily processes in a way that is in the best interest of our customers. They are the reason we have survived this far, and will be instrumental in ensuring we survive through.