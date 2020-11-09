PITTSFIELD — The owners of two Pittsfield restaurants expect to keep their eateries closed for up to two weeks following positive COVID-19 tests of employees.
Both Zucchini's Restaurant & Catering, at 1331 North St., and The Roasted Garlic, at 483 West Housatonic St., closed Saturday after one employee at each received a positive test for the coronavirus.
Mickey and Lynne Soldato, who own both restaurants, notified customers Monday that anyone who ate at either location over the past week should monitor their health for signs of the illness.
In a statement sent by email, the owners said they decided to close due both to the general rise of cases in Pittsfield — 46 cases in the previous two weeks, according to Mayor Linda Tyer — and because of the positive employee tests. They said that neither employee had been symptomatic during their last work shift.
"For the health and safety of our staff, guests, and the community, we are asking our entire staff to quarantine at home for 14 days and we will remain closed during that time," the owners said in the email. "We have also thoroughly cleaned and sanitized the restaurants according to recommendations by our local health department."
No one could be reached by phone Monday afternoon at Zucchini's to comment further.
"Any guest who dined with us during the last week should self-monitor and continue to follow CDC guidelines for COVID-19 and contact the Health Department with any concerns," the email said.
The Soldatos said they will reopen "when we can do so safely."
The closings of the two restaurants follow similar moves by the Olde Heritage Tavern in Lenox, the Methuselah Bar and Lounge on North Street in Pittsfield and Frankie's Ristorante in Lenox.
Guido's Fresh Marketplace has also taken steps to avoid COVID-19 transmission after two employees tested positive for the virus. Those actions include limiting the number of shoppers inside and, due to diminished staffing, reducing deli and kitchen offerings, the owners said over the weekend.