ADAMS — After considering a mask mandate, the Adams Board of Health will instead put its vaccination and masking recommendations on a sign that will be distributed around town.
The three-member board stopped short of requiring masks but unanimously approved the sign at its Wednesday meeting.
“We’ve been through a mask directive, mask advisory, workplace orders and considering again a mask mandate,” Board of Health Chairman David Rhoads said. “So, instead of a mask mandate, [we are] approving this language as a formal statement of our recommendations.”
The sign reads, “Based on the peer-reviewed scientific literature, the Adams Board of Health:
- Highly recommends that ALL eligible people be vaccinated and boosted;
- Strongly supports public masking for ALL people, vaccinated or not;
- Supports any establishment choosing to mandate indoor masking
- Supports masking for school children & at-risk populations.”
Rhoads said that he adapted the text on the sign from Williamstown’s recommendation, which was authored by Williamstown Health Inspector Jeff Kennedy.
Adams Board of Health member Peter Hoyt said that he felt the sign nicely summarizes the board’s messaging from its meetings and its website over the past few months.
“I don’t think this language changes anything that we’ve discussing for the last two months,” he said.
Member Joyce Brewer added that she believes the visual design of the sign, which puts text over a cartoon image of a crossed-out virus, can help get draw people’s attention.
“I’ve got to tell you from being in health for decades that people have had a lot of negative in their faces for years now,” Brewer said. “I just think that it’s such a traumatic time for everyone, so I don’t want to make light of anything, but I still think that sometimes there’s a place for something that can grab someone's eye.”
The sign could be posted at businesses, in town buildings and on the board’s website, Rhoads said.
Sixteen people responded to the town’s request for community input on possible virus control measures. Six people expressed support for an indoor public mask mandate, while six preferred a strong advisory, Rhoads said.
The state of the pandemic in Adams is that it is “not going away fast enough,” Rhoads said. Weekly case numbers are on the decline, although the 66 cases from Jan. 22-28 exceed the case count in all but the last week of December.
Seventy percent of people in Adams were fully vaccinated as of Jan. 26, a number that Rhoads said is “OK but not the best.” As of Jan. 25, 73 percent of people in Berkshire County were fully vaccinated, below the state average of 74 percent.
Only 35 percent of people in Adams have received a booster shot, below the 51 percent rate for Berkshire County and the state.
Rhoads reiterated guidance from public health experts to use tight-fitting N95 and KN95 masks, which can reduce the severity of infection and are beginning to become available for free in Berkshire County.
During public comment, Select Board member Howard Rosenberg said that beyond the “urgent” vaccination and masking, he believes it is important to start a conversation about “people’s underlying health and wellness that they are responsible for.”
“Wearing a mask and getting vaccinated is incredibly urgent to protect you from this pandemic, but it will not help us in the next one,” Rosenberg said, raising concerns with smoking and obesity.
Rhoads responded that the board always mentions exercise and physical activity when it issues recommendations for improving public health in the town, although he is interested in working with Rosenberg to provide specific advice.
“Hearing what you said, I think maybe we could try to give a bit more specificity rather than just saying, ‘Get more exercise,’ and perhaps you could help us,” Rhoads said.
The board will meet next on March 2 at 4 p.m.