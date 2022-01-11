Facing increase in COVID cases, Adams Board of Health wants community input

ADAMS — The Adams Board of Health wants to hear from community members about how it should respond to the recent increase in COVID-19 infections.
The board “is seeking community input into measures to stop the alarming increase in the number of Covid-19 cases,” a notice for its Wednesday meeting said.
Comments can be sent by email to Chairman David Rhoads at drhoads@adams.ma.us, or by mail to the Health Department at Town Hall, 8 Park St., until 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The board will compile comments for a presentation, and it will schedule a public hearing if it considers adopting a regulation, the notice said.
At its Wednesday meeting, the board will review comments alongside advice from local public health experts, the state Department of Public Health and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Participants can join the meeting at Town Hall or via Zoom at tinyurl.com/yckst9vr.
The notice references the high transmission rates for the omicron variant, which it said has led to “a marked increase” in hospitalizations and deaths.
The DPH recorded 99 new COVID-19 cases in Adams from Dec. 19 through Jan. 1, the most recent two-week period for which numbers are available.