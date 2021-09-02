On the Friday of Labor Day weekend, Western Massachusetts labor leaders will outline workers’ priorities for a just recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think that, pre-COVID, we also didn’t have enough safe workplaces or enforcement of health and safety, and now it’s obviously that much more serious,” said Lydia Wood, executive director of the Western Mass. Area Labor Federation, a coalition of more than 60 local unions. “If we had safe staffing of hospitals, of nursing homes, going into this, I think we would’ve had a much lower mortality rate. ... And I think we’re seeing the consequences of so much disinvestment.”
Even before the federation formed in 2019, labor leaders traditionally had held a Labor Day breakfast in Springfield, Wood said. On Labor Day weekend last year, members of the federation rallied outside Springfield City Hall to call for more protective equipment and higher wages.
This year, a virtual event will bring together elected officials and union members from across the four western counties of Massachusetts. The event will run from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, via Zoom, and anyone interested can register at tinyurl.com/2wawpzu6 to attend.
Those attending will hear from workers from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, the Massachusetts Nurses Association and building trades unions, among others, Wood said. Rose Webster-Smith, program director for Springfield No One Leaves, will speak about unmet housing needs in the four western counties.
While the coalition has several priorities, Wood said the Friday event will focus on four main topics: the push to use federal assistance money to support workers, the effort to pass the Fair Share Amendment, the housing needs of Western Massachusetts residents and the opposition campaign to a proposed ballot question that many union leaders feel would hurt workers’ rights.
Attorney General Maura Healey on Wednesday certified two ballot questions that would classify gig workers as independent contractors, rather than employees, a change that would make them exempt from protections that state law provides to those classified as employees. Wood said it is necessary to “fight Big Tech’s effort to buy a law,” referencing the more than $200 million that companies spent on a similar ballot question in California.
Many of those same companies, including Uber, Lyft and DoorDash, are behind the proposed ballot question in Massachusetts.
The federation is supporting a separate 2022 ballot question that would require residents making over $1 million per year to pay an additional 4 percentage points in taxes on income above that threshold. The revenue generated would go into state investments in education and transportation.
The group also supports housing legislation that would increase protections for tenants and homeowners, in addition to bills that would allow all Massachusetts residents to obtain a driver’s license and help the attorney general investigate wage theft cases, especially in construction.
Wood said some of the American Rescue Plan Act money that the state and municipalities have received should go to workers through raises and hazard pay. Some school employees in Pittsfield, where negotiations between the union and district are underway, make below the state minimum wage. Pittsfield has received half of the $32.4 million it was awarded through the federal aid package.
“There are so many workers who were just on the front lines during the pandemic, and now they’re at the negotiating table and you’re seeing kind of the same old austerity politics play into it,” Wood said, adding that some Pittsfield workers have as many as three jobs.
“People are really struggling right now, and they need a fair wage. And right now is an opportunity.”
The federation also is seeking to generate support in the four western counties for a nurses’ strike at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester. Nurses have clashed with for-profit operator Tenet Healthcare over staff-to-patient ratios. At 179 days as of Thursday, the strike is the longest in Massachusetts history.
“You cannot have a situation where nurses are caring for six or more extremely ill patients and expect the care to be top of the line,” Wood said.
Wood said she hopes those who tune in Friday “will come away with a broader understanding of the challenges workers across industries are facing right now but also be inspired to stand in solidarity.”
“This event isn’t only geared toward elected officials,” she said. “We want anybody who is interested to come and to learn what’s going on from the perspective of workers.”