We reviewed 284 death certificates. Here's what we found out about those lost to COVID-19

Since March 2020, more than 400 people in the Berkshires have died of COVID-19.
They were fathers and mothers, siblings, life partners. They came from the Berkshires, the rest of the United States, and the world.
To learn more about them, The Eagle obtained and analyzed 284 death certificates.
This is what we can say about the people we lost, from those certificates.
This information was taken from death certificates across the county. See an error or want to add a name? Email fparis@berkshireeagle.com.
Anup Singh was the first person with COVID-19 listed on his death certificate in the Berkshires.
He was born in 1948, in Jamshedpur, India. He had a master's degree and had worked in electrical engineering. He was married.
He died on March 21, 2020.
Two were priests. One-sixth were veterans. Many worked in manufacturing: What we know about COVID-19 deaths in Berkshire County
In their lives, they were artists, General Electric workers and civil servants.