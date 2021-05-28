If you are feeling worried, anxious or just plain out of sorts about going back to working in person, or resuming some of your normal pre-COVID-19 activities, Dr. Ljiljana Markovic, chair of the Department of Psychiatry at Berkshire Medical Center, says you are not alone.
"Being anxious about going back to work is normal," Markovic said. "As many people worked from home, they developed some different schedules and habits, and now they will have to get adjusted to a new normal and going back to work. Some people will continue working from home, some will go back to their workplace, many others will do a hybrid model."
Markovic offered these tips for those reentering society in the new, new normal:
• Try to normalize the feelings; it is OK to be anxious.
• Try to reframe your thoughts — things are not always black and white.
• Get all the helpful information that you can: What is your company doing to prepare for those returning to work? What are they doing to keep the workers safe?
• Try to focus on positive thoughts.
• Ease your way into it; start with attending a few meetings, or going to work a few days and gradually increase.
• Try to have a balanced diet, have enough sleep, decrease stress, practice meditation.
• If you have severe anxiety, which is paralyzing you to move forward, or depression and suicidal thoughts, ask for a professional help.