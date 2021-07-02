Two campers have tested positive for COVID-19 as recreational summer camps kick off.
The positive tests took place at Camp Mah-Kee-Nac in Stockbridge and Kutsher's Sports Academy in Monterey.
Both campers had arrived from out of state, said Tri Town Health Department Executive Director James Wilusz, including one from Florida. Wilusz oversees a newly-formed South Berkshire public health collaborative that includes both towns.
The campers received positive PCR test results, he said, and the camps are now quarantining and testing close contacts.
Wilusz said the camps have committed more resources to safety, testing and quarantining than the state requires.
"When the DPH changed mandates and COVID safety rules, a lot of the camps continued to commit to PCR testing and rapid testing," said Wilusz. "I'm glad the camps are capturing these with the PCR testing. If they didn't, it could get out of control quickly."
Wilusz said he believed both campers were unvaccinated but was not certain of their ages. Both camps accept children under the age of 12, and no vaccines have been authorized for that age group yet.
The camps had factored quarantine and isolation into their safety plans, Wilusz said.
"They're allowed to isolate and quarantine on site," he said. "And the camps have enough space and staff to deal with that."
He said contact tracing for the cases moved rapidly thanks to the region's new health collaborative, which was started with nearly $4 million from the state. The collaborative has hired two full-time nurses.
"Those nurses were already on board, so we could move more quickly to accommodate the camps," he said.