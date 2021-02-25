Gov. Charlie Baker took a major step forward Thursday to reopen parts of the state economy that have been shuttered, in some cases, since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, announcing that spectators, in limited numbers, would begin to be welcomed back to stadiums and ballparks next month, and that concert halls, meeting spaces and wedding dance floors soon will be allowed to open.
Large venues were put in the fourth and final phase of the state's reopening strategy, which was dependent on a vaccine being available. This latest move by Baker comes as coronavirus infection rates have begun to slow and more than 1.2 million people have received at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
"The good news associated with the drop in case counts and the drop in hospitalizations and the increase in vaccinations is, part of the message there is it's OK to go back to doing some of the things you were doing before," Baker said.
Baker said that, since hitting a post-holiday peak in early January, new hospitalizations are down 63 percent and the seven-day average positive test rate sits at 1.89 percent, the lowest it has been since October.
"We're almost there. We're going to continue to move forward, and if all goes according to plan and the feds increase supply [of vaccine], we could be in a very different position a couple, three months from now," Baker said.
Thursday began with residents eligible for the vaccine snatching up 50,000 newly available appointments but far more people forced to wait a while longer before they can be matched up with their dose.
The governor left a vaccine oversight hearing at the Statehouse on Thursday morning, where he faced a barrage of criticism from lawmakers to travel to Salem, where he made the economic reopening announcement at the Ledger Restaurant and Bar.
Starting on Monday, Baker said, indoor performance venues, including concert halls and theaters, will be allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity, with a cap of 500 patrons. Indoor recreational facilities like laser tag venues and roller-skating rinks also will be allowed to reopen starting Monday, and the capacity limit for all open businesses will increase to 50 percent, from 40 percent.
The move into Phase Four of the state's reopening strategy will come later in March, when, Baker said, venues with more than 5,000 seats can reopen at 12 percent capacity.
The rule applies to stadiums and arenas like Gillette and TD Garden and Fenway Park, where the Red Sox are planning to open their 2021 season April 1. With an average capacity of about 37,500 for day and night games, that means, to start, about 4,500 spectators could be welcomed into the ballpark for home games.
"Opening day is in our near future," Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito said.
Two of those stadiums — Gillette Stadium and Fenway Park — are home to two of the state's seven mass-vaccination sites, administering thousands of doses of COVID-19 vaccine every day.
Baker said he has talked with Fenway and Gillette officials about the issue but didn't have a "hard answer" about what the reopening would mean for vaccination efforts.
"Obviously, they're important players in this vaccination effort and we're going to try to figure that one out," Baker said.
The Red Sox subsequently released a video and a statement saying they looked forward to welcoming spectators back to the park and would give season ticket holders the first opportunity to return. The team also said it remains "fully committed to supporting the state's vaccination program and expect Fenway Park to continue to operate as a mass vaccination site beyond the start of the regular season."
The team said it was working closely with the state and vaccine administrator CIC Health to develop "revised operating plans" that are "well-coordinated with the Red Sox game schedule."
"We are eager to welcome our fans back to Fenway Park this season," Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy said.
The Celtics and Bruins, who both play at the TD Garden, are in the midst of their seasons, and the Major League Soccer season gets underway April 17, though the schedule for the New England Revolution, who play their home matches at Gillette Stadium, has not been announced.
Gathering-size limits relaxed
Polito said that, beginning March 22, gathering-size limits at event venues also would be relaxed to accommodate up to 100 people indoors and 150 people outdoors, while private gatherings in people's homes and backyards will remain limited to 25 outdoors and 10 indoors.
The new guidance on gathering sizes, Polito said, means that convention and meeting halls will be allowed to reopen in accordance with the limits, and that overnight summer camps and dance floors at weddings and other events will be permitted.
Food courts will remain closed in the first step of the Phase Four reopening.
Beginning Monday, restaurants no longer will have a percent capacity limit and will be permitted to host musical performances, with 6-foot social distancing enforced, and limits of six people per table and 90-minute seatings.
Jon Hurst, president of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts, cheered Baker's decision to relax some of the restrictions in response to improving health conditions, calling it important to change the narrative from one about what can't be done to one focused on what can be done.
"With vaccines, low positivity rates, masking, and springtime optimism, we should start seeing more people in stores, restaurants, offices, on the T and in Fenway Park for the opener," Hurst said. "And it is important that people can finally start planning their weddings, meetings and events for the coming months."
State Sen. Becca Rausch, a Needham Democrat, slammed the governor's reopening plans.
"Let me say this as clearly as possible: The reopening announcements from @CharlieBakerMA @KarynPolito today are yet more in a very long line of irresponsible, dangerous decisions. Every expert I know says we must be relentless in #COVID precautions. GOV/LG do the exact opposite," Rausch tweeted.
Baker said that, for many businesses, their struggle to survive through the pandemic has been as much about the environment for commerce as it has been about the health safety rules imposed by the state.
"The single biggest thing that I think is important to remember today when it comes to restaurants and other indoor entertainment venues, and even the outdoor ones, is as COVID cases go down, as vaccines go up, you will find people more comfortable and more willing to go out and play a little bit," he said.
Baker added: "Now, we want them to go out and play with their household. We're still very concerned about some of the issues around gatherings."
Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Keneally joined Baker and Polito in Salem to help announce that an eighth round of small-business recovery grants totaling $49 million had been awarded to an additional 1,108 businesses, bringing the total amount of state support so far to $563 million for 12,320 businesses to help COVID-19 impacted employers cover payroll, rent and other expenses.