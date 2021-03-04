LAWRENCE — Gov. Charlie Baker will provide an update on COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday afternoon.
Baker, who announced Wednesday that the state would open vaccinations to teachers and other essential workers on March 11, will tour a vaccination site for seniors at St. Patrick’s Church Parish Center in Lawrence.
The governor will be joined by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, Lawrence Mayor Kendrys Vasquez and Greater Lawrence Family Health Center President and CEO John Silva.
The news conference will be streamed by the governor's office as well as NBC Boston.