Knocking the state's COVID-19 response as having "lacked clarity and left the most vulnerable communities across the state behind," Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Ben Downing is calling on Gov. Charlie Baker to issue a mask mandate that aligns with new federal guidance.
On the heels of updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations laying out situations in which people who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 should continue wearing masks, the Department of Public Health on Friday issued new guidance advising that vaccinated people who are at higher risk for COVID-19, or who live with an unvaccinated adult or someone who is immunocompromised, mask up when indoors and outside of their own home.
Health and education officials also said they "strongly recommend that all students in kindergarten through grade 6 wear masks when indoors, except students who cannot do so due to medical conditions or behavioral needs," stopping short of requiring face-coverings for the younger students who are not yet vaccine-eligible.
Downing on Monday said the Baker administration's new guidance "both leaves school district administrators on their own to decide best practice on mask mandates and ignores the CDC's updated guidance that vaccinated people should return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the country that are experiencing substantial or high COVID-19 transmission."
"I urge Governor Baker to implement a mask mandate that mirrors the CDC's updated guidance on COVID-19 transmission rates, affirmatively work with school districts on guidelines for mask mandates across the Commonwealth, and require vaccination of all state employees," the East Boston Democrat and former state senator said in a statement. "Parents, workers, and families deserve much better than haphazard public health guidance from state leadership on Beacon Hill."