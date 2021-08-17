PITTSFIELD — Starting Wednesday, anyone visiting indoor spaces at Berkshire Community College will be required to wear a face mask, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.
The college said Tuesday it is acting based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Also, the college announced that all faculty members, staff and students in health care fields who will be working or learning in long-term care facilities must be vaccinated fully by Oct. 10.
Those settings include skilled nursing facilities and the state’s two soldiers’ homes. Gov. Charlie Baker has issued an executive order to that effect.
The deadline for vaccination is earlier, on Oct. 1, for BCC students, staff and faculty working or learning in one of Berkshire Health Systems’ facilities.
On July 27, the CDC said that because of the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19, it recommends that “even fully vaccinated persons wear masks or face coverings when indoors if other risk factors are present.”
Berkshire County is listed by the CDC as an area of high transmission.