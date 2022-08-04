Berkshire County House of Corrections reports small spike in COVID cases

PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire County House of Corrections has seen a small spike in coronavirus cases recently.
Seven inmates have tested positive and are in isolation, while two staff members are positive and quarantining out of work, the Berkshire County Sheriff's office said in a statement on Thursday.
The statement qualified the number of positives as a "slight uptick in positive COVID-19 cases," in line with what it says are increasing case numbers in the county in general last week.
State data for Berkshire County reports 234 new confirmed coronavirus cases between July 21 and 28. That's up from the prior week when state data shows 217 new confirmed coronavirus cases were reported in the county.
Dr. James Lederer told The Eagle last week that the 14-day average daily cases in Pittsfield detected 44.2 cases per 100,000 people, up from a low of 26 cases on July 7.
Last September, the jail had a coronavirus outbreak that spread to 15 inmates and six staff members.
The sheriff's office said Thursday that jail had increased cleaning and fogging treatments, reinforced coronavirus safety protocols and mandated masks for when inmates let their isolation pods.