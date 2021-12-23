Lawmakers representing the Berkshires agree that the county needs more access to free and affordable testing, and that “exhausted” health care workers need support, but they are split on the idea of a statewide mask mandate.

The latest spike in Massachusetts COVID-19 cases has led top lawmakers and public health leaders to call for a mask requirement in all indoor public spaces, calls that Gov. Charlie Baker has rejected.

Dr. Howard Koh, who served as assistant health secretary under President Barack Obama, told The Boston Globe on Sunday that fighting the coronavirus pandemic without a masking requirement is akin to fighting “with one arm tied behind our backs.”

Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, asked Baker on Tuesday to reinstitute an indoor public masking requirement, and other top Democrats joined that push Wednesday.

Baker has defended his approach of advising but not requiring masks, although he emphasized that he hopes individuals who have yet to do so seek vaccines and booster shots.

“There are going to be a lot more cases because omicron is very contagious,” Baker said in a Wednesday interview with GBH News’ Boston Public Radio. “It’s important for everybody to understand that vaccines and boosters are, in fact, doing exactly what they were supposed to do, and they are our best defense.”

State Sen. Adam Hinds, D-Pittsfield, and state Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier, D-Pittsfield, say they support requiring masks in indoor public spaces.

Hinds referenced increased transmission from the omicron variant, which contributed to Massachusetts’ highest single-day count of new cases. The state reported 9,042 new cases Thursday, up from the 7,817 new cases reported Wednesday and the old high of 7,635 new cases from Jan. 8.

“A mask mandate takes the pressure off of municipalities, off of businesses that are deciding their own public health policies, and it’s the fastest way to get back to any sense of normalcy,” he said.

Farley-Bouvier cited concerns for workers in high-contact settings.

“You and me, we’re tired of COVID, and we’re tired of masks,” she said. “But, when you’re working in an indoor setting with people coming in and out all day, you’re at high risk of being exposed.”

State Rep. John Barrett III, D-North Adams, said he believes decisions on masking requirements should be left to local officials. State Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli. D-Lenox, said that while he is “not a mandate guy,” he believes individuals “need to be informed and educated and do the right thing.” He said his family, for example, scaled back a planned Christmas gathering not because of government mandates, but because they made an educated decision.

“There’s nothing to prevent a business from mandating masks or people to mandate it for [themselves],” he said. “But, after two years, if you don’t know enough about COVID to wear a mask, what more can we do?”

State Rep Paul Mark, D-Peru, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Testing

Barrett, Farley-Bouvier, Hinds and Pignatelli all said that rapid testing must be made more available and affordable.

The state has sent over 2 million free rapid tests to 102 cities and towns that it said it chose because they had the highest percentages of families living in poverty. Twelve Berkshire County communities received at-home testing kits: Adams, Clarksburg, Florida, Great Barrington, Hinsdale, Mount Washington, North Adams, Peru, Pittsfield, Savoy, West Stockbridge and Williamstown.

Barrett said he believes the state should have provided more guidance to municipalities on how to distribute those tests.

“All the local health boards were on their own, basically,” Barrett said. “A lot of them were slow to get going because they didn’t know where to put [the testing kits].”

The state spent about $10 million on the tests and might be reimbursed by the federal government.

Hinds said he would like the state to spend four times that amount on free testing so that all municipalities receive test kits, adding that the state still has more than $2 billion remaining in unspent federal aid.

Pignatelli said more free testing could come with federal action, and he identified testing for school-age children as particularly important.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a plan to set up federal testing sites and send 500 million rapid tests to U.S. residents in the mail. U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, D-Malden, has called on Biden to set up a federal site in Massachusetts.

In addition to free testing, Farley-Bouvier said she would like to see governors work with the federal government to lower the purchase price of rapid tests in stores.

“People who can afford it and have the time and resources to run around from store to store to find a test, they’re going to come out of the holidays in much better shape than those who don’t,” she said.

Health care settings

All four lawmakers said that health care workers need support.

Low pay, they said, is a problem for retaining certified nursing assistants and nursing home workers. Pharmacies also have struggled with staffing, posing difficulties for customers with vaccination appointments, and a Walgreens in Pittsfield closed entirely because it could not hire and maintain enough staff.

One possible action, Pignatelli said, is to boost tax incentives for employers to pay for workers’ education.

Hinds referenced a $500 million provision in a recent spending bill that funded bonuses of $500 to $2,000 for relatively low-wage workers who worked in person through the pandemic.

“I would imagine that we’ll revisit that kind of hazard pay again when it comes to our second round of [federal aid spending] to see if we can be more pinpointed in the hospital settings,” he said.

The Legislature is set to return from its traditional post-Thanksgiving break during the first week of January, and top lawmakers have not indicated any intention to return sooner.

The Senate in January will “discuss if we’re satisfied with [Baker’s] response [to the pandemic] or not and take it from there,” Hinds said.