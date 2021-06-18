In another sign that life is slowly returning to a "new normal," all three Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative clinics have shut down.
State Sen. Adam Hinds made the announcement in a Facebook post on Friday afternoon. Nearly 90,000 doses were administered at the clinics in Pittsfield, North Adams and Great Barrington, he wrote.
"We all owe the staff and volunteers the greatest debt of gratitude for the heroic actions and persistence on our behalf ...," said Hinds, D-Pittsfield. "The operation was an example of how ego-less collaboration for the good of the region wins every time. And it will be an example of how operations should be run moving forward."
North Adams Mayor Tom Bernard also marked the closing of the clinic in his city on Facebook by sharing a photo of the St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church Parish Center on Marshall Street, where nearly 25,000 doses were administered.
"We’re not through with COVID-19 yet, but we’re closer to the end than the beginning, and it’s thanks to the work of these amazing planners, organizers, volunteers, community partners, and supporters," he wrote. "I’m proud of this team and everyone involved who stood up, showed up, and brought their best to their work. Our COVID-19 response represents the the spirit of North Adams and the Northern Berkshires and the amazing work we can do together."
Those who have not gotten the vaccine but are still interested in getting a shot can do so by visiting other clinics in the region. For more information, visit mass.gov/covid-19-vaccine.