Berkshire County's rolling average of new COVID-19 cases hits record high, but hospitalizations, deaths stay low

The seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases in Berkshire County jumped to 88 cases per day Monday — that was the highest rate since the coronavirus pandemic began — before falling slightly, to 86 on Tuesday.
Last winter, the rolling average peaked at 75 cases per day in mid-January. But, unlike last winter, this surge in cases has not been accompanied by a steep rise in hospitalizations and deaths. Those metrics remain well below last winter’s pre-vaccine wave.
As of Tuesday, there were 15 inpatients at Berkshire Medical Center, with one COVID-19-related death every two to three days, on average.
The previous time cases came anywhere close to this rate, in January, the hospital had more than 50 COVID-19 positive inpatients and three people were dying each day, on average.
James Lederer, chief medical officer at Berkshire Health Systems, said the hospital system continues to see high positivity rates, as well as a concentration of cases in Pittsfield and North County.
“While the positivity rate is highly concerning, our inpatients are less acute than they were a year ago, prior to the vaccines being available,” he told The Eagle. “The best way for our community to help reduce the rate of infection is to get vaccinated, and if vaccinated, to receive a booster.”
Lederer also advised masking in public, social distancing and hand hygiene.
Cases have risen across Massachusetts, though the rolling average of new cases statewide remains below the peaks of last winter. As of Monday, the Berkshires had the fifth-highest per capita case rate of the state’s 13 counties, above the commonwealth average but behind several other parts of the state, including Hampden County.
Though fatalities remain low relative to the worst of the pandemic, people continue to die in Berkshire County more than a half-year after vaccines became widely available. By early May this year, any eligible county resident could receive a walk-in vaccine at three Berkshire Health Systems testing sites; there also were a wealth of appointments at numerous pharmacies across the Berkshires.
At that point in the pandemic, 282 Berkshire County residents had died from the virus. Since then, an additional 53 have died.