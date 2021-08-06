PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Health Systems will require all employees and other members of the BHS community to be vaccinated for COVID-19 beginning Oct. 1.
“We have an obligation to our community to do everything we can to protect public health and safety,” David Phelps, president and CEO of BHS, said in a statement released Friday afternoon.
“As healthcare workers, we rely on scientific data to guide our decisions, and in this case, the science has proven that vaccines are the most effective way of preventing serious illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19.
"With COVID-19 infections on the rise in the Berkshires and across the nation, we must ensure that we are doing everything possible, including mandatory vaccination, to continue protecting this community and curbing the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant,” the statement read.
Last week, the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association announced a statewide policy statement endorsing mandatory vaccination for all Massachusetts hospital and health system employees.
“At BHS, the rate of employees who are fully vaccinated is approaching 80 percent," Phelps wrote in a memo to the BHS community. "We are grateful to each one of you for taking this important step to ensure a safe environment for your patients, your colleagues, your family, and your friends. Still, as healthcare workers, we have a duty to protect and care for our community that compels us always to do more.”
All employees, caregivers, contractors, volunteers, and students working and learning within the health system will need to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1, although specific religious and medical exemptions will be permitted.
The company will continue to offer flexible vaccination access to accommodate the needs of staff on all shifts and at all facilities.
This story will be updated.