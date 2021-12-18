With omicron front of mind, a second community vaccination clinic fills up quickly in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — Demand for coronavirus vaccines and booster appointments has flooded local pharmacies and hospitals in recent weeks as the new omicron variant makes its way through the country.

Holiday testing-site hours Berkshire Health Systems' COVID-19 testing centers in Pittsfield, North Adams and Great Barrington will be open for regular hours most of the holiday season. The Pittsfield and North Adams testing centers will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily during the holidays, including Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, and will be closed Christmas Day. The Great Barrington center will be open its regular hours, 7:30 a.m. to noon Dec. 24 and Dec. 31, but is closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day. Testing centers are located at 505 East St., St. Luke's Square, Pittsfield; 98 Church St., North Adams, next to the city library; and 475 Main St., Great Barrington, next to the Police Department. BHS provides COVID-19 vaccinations, including first and second doses and boosters for all who are eligible, through its testing centers in Pittsfield and North Adams and at Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington. The Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative is planning a second community clinic, with more details to be provided. Appointments are required for testing and vaccination and can be made by using the Berkshire Patient Portal or calling 855-BMC-LINK (855-262-5465).

When calls for appointments became too much, Berkshire Health Systems called on one of the county's stalwarts in its vaccination efforts.

"The hospital actually asked us to run this because they're so swamped at their clinics," said Leslie Drager, lead public health nurse with the Berkshire Public Health Alliance. "They said, 'If you can take some of the boosters off of our plate, we can handle the rest.'"

On Saturday, the Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative hosted its first community vaccine clinic in months, giving shots to about 1,000 people under the light of the Paterson Field House at Berkshire Community College.

"I think omicron might be the driving force for people to get their boosters," Drager said. "People that were vaccine-hesitant are starting to get vaccinated, and I think it has to do with the same thing — the changes, the variants and increases in transmissibility."

Vaccination rates have ticked up slightly in recent weeks as towns have launched efforts to vaccinate newly eligible children. Data from the state released Tuesday shows that 86 percent of the eligible population in Berkshire County has received one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. About 71 percent of the county's total population is vaccinated fully.

Case rates continue to rise, despite renewed vaccination efforts. On Wednesday, the state's coronavirus report noted that the 14-day daily average case rate for Berkshire County was 63.4 cases per 100,000 people, up from the previous report.

Drager said the clinic reached its capacity right away, filling up almost all of its available appointments before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded the eligibility for booster shots to 16- and 17-year-olds Dec. 9.

"As soon as we book a clinic, they always change the rules," Drager said, laughing. "So, now we have a lot of 16, -17-year-olds that need boosters that weren't able to register — we got some, but not a lot."

Maggie Burke, 17, was one of the teenagers who nabbed a slot at the clinic Saturday. She said that as soon as the national guidance changed, she and her family started looking for an appointment. Burke's mother, Kate, said that with Maggie's Pfizer booster shot and her 18-year-old brother's booster appointment later that day, the whole family will have gotten their boosters.

"It feels like, before, you felt safe, but now, especially with the holidays coming up, you just feel totally protected," Maggie Burke said. "And it just really shows you how many people care about being boosted, seeing how many people are here today."

Holiday gatherings were front of mind for many at the clinic, where the atmosphere was closer to that of a festive holiday market than a doctor's office. Nurses, scribes and Medical Reserve Corps members greeted patients in their best holiday sweaters and reindeer antlers.

For Rachel D'avella, a nursing student who on Saturday joined her 9-year-old son, Anthony, at his second vaccine appointment, said that, this holiday season, she is hoping the vaccines can bring a bit more normalcy into her family's life.

"I have a high-risk daughter, so, we've been trying to get everybody vaccinated," Rachel D'avella said. "Hopefully, it'll bring a little more normalcy to our household. Having a high-risk kid has really made the last two years very daunting."

"Now, we have just a little bit more comfort knowing that we've everything we can to protect her and ourselves and everybody else."