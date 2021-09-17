COVID-19 has not hit each town equally — and different towns have borne the brunt of the virus at different times.
State data releases on town-by-town case numbers are imperfect. They are delayed by a week and often represent such small increases in total case numbers that the Department of Public Health simply publishes them as "fewer than 5 additional cases."
But, taken over the course of 2021, these municipality-based data present a useful picture of how the delta variant spread compares to the winter and spring COVID-19 surges in each municipality.
