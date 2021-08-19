While the Massachusetts Medical Society and the Massachusetts Academy of Family Pediatricians have recently urged Gov. Charlie Baker to require that students and adults wear masks in schools regardless of their vaccination status, there has been no official statewide mandate handed down to Massachusetts schools.

State officials have recommended, but not required, that students in kindergarten through sixth grade wear masks. They're also recommending older students and adults who are unvaccinated wear masks indoors at school. Baker has stood by that approach, pointing to the state's high vaccination rates and saying local officials are best positioned to make decisions for their districts.

As the start of the school year approaches, Berkshire County school districts have begun to decide what their students, faculty and staff are required to do. Here is what we know so far:

Pittsfield Public Schools to have mask mandate in place for upcoming school year Superintendent Joe Curtis told the School Committee on Wednesday night that he would be enacting a mask mandate, social distancing requirements and rules for school sporting events in order to reduce the spread of coronavirus in the district.

BART mandates masks for students, faculty, staff and visitors on buses and in buildings All students, faculty, staff and visitors will be required to wear a mask at all times inside the Berkshire Arts and Technology Charter School building. In addition, according to Federal mandate, each student must wear a mask at all times on school buses and in the office of the School Nurse.

Lenox School Committee backs universal masking mandate The policy guideline adopted Monday night applies to everyone inside Lenox public school buildings and on school transportation.

Catholic schools in region will leave mask choice to parents, for now at least Last year, the parochial system in the four western counties reopened to in-person learning, while public schools remained largely remote-only or on hybrid schedules.

Berkshire Community College adopts indoor masking rule starting Wednesday PITTSFIELD — Starting Wednesday, anyone visiting indoor spaces at Berkshire Community College will be required to wear a face mask, regardless…