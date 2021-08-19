While the Massachusetts Medical Society and the Massachusetts Academy of Family Pediatricians have recently urged Gov. Charlie Baker to require that students and adults wear masks in schools regardless of their vaccination status, there has been no official statewide mandate handed down to Massachusetts schools.

State officials have recommended, but not required, that students in kindergarten through sixth grade wear masks. They're also recommending older students and adults who are unvaccinated wear masks indoors at school. Baker has stood by that approach, pointing to the state's high vaccination rates and saying local officials are best positioned to make decisions for their districts. 

As the start of the school year approaches, Berkshire County school districts have begun to decide what their students, faculty and staff are required to do. Here is what we know so far: