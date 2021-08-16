When students return next week to St. Mary's School in Lee, their parents and guardians will decide whether they wear masks indoors, not the Springfield Diocese.
The office of diocesan schools said Monday that it will be up to individual families to make that choice.
"We have a responsibility to support our parents as the primary educators of their children in our schools,” Daniel Baillargeon, the diocese’s school superintendent, said in a statement.
Last year, the parochial system in the four western counties reopened to in-person learning, while public schools remained largely remote-only or on hybrid schedules.
“The protocols we put in place last year demonstrated that we are committed to the safety of our students, while at the same time making decisions that supported social, emotional, spiritual, and academic excellence in our schools,” Baillargeon said. “The plan worked. The protocols for this year keep the same vision in mind.”
Still, Baillargeon said the diocese will adjust that mask policy, if needed, as individual schools consult with local boards of health.
The schools saw “little to no spread” of COVID-19 during the previous school year, he said.
Indoors, social distancing will be observed, the diocese said. And masks will be “strongly recommended” for unvaccinated staff and visitors.