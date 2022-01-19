Previous infection with the coronavirus provided better protection than vaccination alone against the delta variant, according to data published Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But there are significant health risks to infection, and in the long term vaccination still offers the best defense against the virus, the researchers said.
By the end of November, 1 in 6 U.S. deaths from COVID-19 were occurring in New York and California. Scientists analyzed testing, surveillance and immunization data from the two states to gauge the level of protection offered by vaccines and previous infection.
Unvaccinated people were at the highest risk of infection or severe illness with COVID-19 throughout the study period, the scientists found. But the relative protection afforded by vaccination or prior infection changed with the arrival of the delta variant.
During the week beginning May 30, 2021, vaccinated people who had not experienced COVID-19 had the lowest risk of coronavirus infection and hospitalization, followed by unvaccinated people who had been previously diagnosed with COVID-19.
By the week beginning Oct. 3, however, vaccinated people with a prior diagnosis fared best against the delta variant. Unvaccinated people with a history of COVID-19 also had lower rates of infection and hospitalization than those protected by vaccines alone.
The data is consistent with trends observed in international studies, the researchers said.
Waning of vaccine-derived immunity may explain why vaccinated people were less protected from infection with the delta variant than those who had a prior diagnosis, the researchers said.
The data was gathered before the widespread rollout of booster shots and the emergence of the omicron variant, so the findings may not be relevant to the current surge, the agency cautioned.
“These findings cannot be generalized to the current omicron wave,” Benjamin Silk, a public health researcher at the CDC, told reporters Wednesday. “It’d be like comparing apples and oranges.”
“The totality of the evidence suggests really that both vaccination and having survived COVID-19 each provide protection against infection and hospitalization,” said Eli Rosenberg, deputy director for science at the New York State Department of Health.
But having COVID-19 carries significant risk, so “becoming vaccinated and staying up to date with boosters really is the only safe choice,” he said.