We might get a new COVID-19 treatment.
Drugmaker Merck announced Friday that its new antiviral pill reduced the chances that high-risk patients newly diagnosed with COVID-19 would be hospitalized by about 50 percent.
If the treatment pans out as doctors hope, it could be a big boon. Right now, COVID-19 patients — at least those at higher risk of severe illness — can get monoclonal antibody therapy to prevent hospitalizations, but that's an intravenous drug. The antiviral made by Merck would be a basic oral medication.
Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, calls it good news.
"Despite the fact that we only have a press release, I am optimistic this will pan out," he wrote on Twitter.
"This result feels a lot more believable than many others we have seen. Why? First, molnupiravir is a ... type of anti-viral that has been effective against other viruses. So the mechanism here makes sense."
Second, Jha pointed out: "This is not just a Merck press release."
A group of independent experts reviewed the data "and stopped the trial because the drug was clearly working," he wrote.
It's not the only piece of pandemic good news. This week, Pfizer and BioNTech submitted data to the Food and Drug Administration showing that their COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective in children ages 5 through 11.
Public health experts have stressed that, no matter how good some treatments are, getting vaccinated always is a better bet than counting on a therapy after you are infected.
As The New York Times reports, if the FDA signs off on Pfizer's vaccinations for younger kids, that's almost 30 million more people eligible to get vaccinated in the United States. Children would receive a lower dose than adults.
Need another piece of good news to start your weekend? Even as the weather turns, new cases appear to be falling across Massachusetts. Also, Berkshire County has seen its seven-day rolling average of new cases drop once again.
KEY STATS: Berkshire County saw one new COVID-19 death during the past week. To date, the county has 312 reported deaths. The confirmed case count rose by 137 over the past week, to 8,132. The most recent 14-day test positivity rate reported for the county was 1.7 percent, as of Sept. 25.
STATE PICTURE: The state Department of Public Health said 106 new confirmed deaths were reported during the past week, pushing the statewide total to 18,260. Over the past week, confirmed cases rose by 9,952, to 759,392.
VACCINATIONS: According to the state’s latest report, 74 percent of Berkshire County residents have received at least one shot and 65 percent are vaccinated fully.
Note that this data, while the best available estimate, still might not accurately reflect the county’s vaccination rates for several reasons.
Part-time residents who moved to the county during the pandemic, or who left and received their shots elsewhere, might be artificially raising or lowering the rate. People who got vaccinated in other states are not counted in the data. The rates provided by the state also rely on census estimates, rather than new census data.
Town-by-town rates provided by the state also are inaccurate in many cases, since the state collects that data by ZIP code, and many Berkshire County municipalities share ZIP codes.
AN OPTIMISTIC MODEL: There are signs this winter might not be as bad as the last, despite the prevalence of the Delta variant. A model shared with NPR by researchers advising the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows cases dropping across the country. This is what NPR's Rob Stein and Carmel Wroth wrote:
"The modelers developed four potential scenarios, taking into account whether or not childhood vaccinations take off and whether a more infectious new variant should emerge. The most likely scenario, [researchers say], is that children do get vaccinated and no super-spreading variant emerges. In that case, the combo model forecasts that new infections would slowly, but fairly continuously, drop from about 140,000 today now to about 9,000 a day by March."
COMMUNITY DATA: Here are this week’s figures from the DPH on confirmed coronavirus cases by city and town. In alphabetical order, this lists all Berkshire County communities. The first number is the total number of cases during the pandemic. The second is the number of new cases during the past 14 days. These data are accurate as of Sept. 19.
Adams: 468; 14
Alford: Fewer than 5; 0
Becket: 94; 8
Cheshire: 164; 5
Clarksburg: 61; fewer than 5
Dalton: 383; 29
Egremont: 24; 0
Florida: 22; 0
Great Barrington: 545; 12
Hancock: 19; fewer than 5
Hinsdale: 89; 6
Lanesborough: 153; 10
Lee: 390; fewer than 5
Lenox: 292; 10
Monterey: 29; fewer than 5
Mount Washington: 7; fewer than 5
New Ashford: 6; fewer than 5
New Marlborough: 33; fewer than 5
North Adams: 785; 25
Otis: 89; 6
Peru: 15; fewer than 5
Pittsfield: 3,590; 159
Richmond: 50; fewer than 5
Sandisfield: 69; 7
Savoy: 27; 5
Sheffield: 138; fewer than 5
Stockbridge: 82; 0
Tyringham: 9; 0
Washington: 15; 0
West Stockbridge: 53; 0
Williamstown: 349; 13
Windsor: 29; fewer than 5
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 233,941,008, with 4,786,737 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 43,481,064 cases and 698,301 deaths.
Across the world, more than 6.2 billion vaccine doses have been administered, Johns Hopkins reports. More than 391 million of those have been administered in the U.S.
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Health Systems reported caring for 10 COVID-19 patients as of Friday. Statewide, 602 people are hospitalized, 158 are in intensive care units and 99 are intubated.
COVID-19 VACCINES: First, second and booster dose appointments are available seven days a week at the testing sites at 505 East St. in Pittsfield and 98 Church St. in North Adams. Vaccines are available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in both cities. Walk-ins are allowed for first doses, but Berkshire Health Systems recommends booking an appointment because of high volume.
BMC Urgent Care, also located at 505 East St. in Pittsfield, is providing appointments until 7:30 p.m.
In South County, Fairview Hospital is administering vaccinations on-site at the hospital from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are required.
Call 855-262-5465 for an appointment or visit berkshirehealthsystems.org/patientportal.
TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St. Tests also can be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
