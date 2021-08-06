More cases, yes. But not yet a dramatic increase, in Massachusetts, of COVID-19 deaths or hospitalizations. That’s the hopeful view of pandemic numbers at week’s end.
Massachusetts is two months into life after the lifting of restrictions on gatherings on Memorial Day weekend. Yet cases are increasing at a rate not seen since early May.
And with one of the best vaccination rates in the country, that upswing has not translated into more people in hospitals or a significant increase in deaths due to the disease.
Still, the state Department of Public Health notes that cases are rising in Berkshire County, just as they are around the state, including substantial numbers of people who were fully vaccinated.
The state is logging a seven-day average of 691 cases, up from the average of 64.4 cases as of June 25. It is also seeing dramatically more positive test results: 2.65 percent, up from 0.31 percent as of June 25. Hospitalizations are also up from a recent high of 84.8 on a seven-day average to this week's figure of 230.
As officials have noted, positive test results are not growing into cases with the same gravity as the era before widespread vaccination.
Chris Lisinski, of the State House News Service, closed his work week with these observations:
• “Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday warned that anyone planning a large outdoor gathering this summer 'should either put them off or be really careful' if participants are at a greater risk for COVID-19 complications, yet fans crowded Fenway Park in close quarters all week to cheer on Guns N' Roses, Green Day, Weezer, and the Pride of Long Island himself, Billy Joel.”
• “Baker jabbed at former President Barack Obama's since-downsized plans for a Martha's Vineyard birthday bash, yet the governor and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito will host their own Sept. 2 outdoor fundraiser — with some precautions in place — at the Cape Cod home of public relations exec George Regan.”
• “With all of these seeming contradictions in play at once, residents face the uneasy task of balancing the possibilities that have returned and the risks that remain. Take a stroll into any grocery store, and you're likely to find a mix of masked and unmasked shoppers and no one knows who is vaccinated and who isn't.”
• “Official government guidance has evolved into a complex web, hinging on dense variables such as whether federal health officials deem a county as having 'moderate' or 'substantial' transmission of the virus.”
• “At the state level, the Baker administration has resisted calls for a mask mandate, leaving decisions up to communities or individuals themselves while facing heat from the Republican governor's left.”
LAST TWO WEEKS AT A GLANCE: In its weekly report Thursday, the state Department of Public Health provided this COVID-19 data for Berkshire County.
Total number of cases: 6,754 (it increased to 6,795 as of Friday)
Cases in last 14 days: 130
Relative change: Higher
Total tests: 429,476
Tests last 14 days: 6,582
Number positive results last 14 days: 138
Percent positivity last 14 days: 2.10
Change in percent positivity: Higher
KEY STATS: Berkshire County saw no new COVID-19 deaths as of Friday, leaving the total at 290, where it has been since July 26, the DPH said. The confirmed case count rose by 23 to 6,795.
STATE PICTURE: The DPH said 2 new deaths were reported on Friday, pushing the statewide total to 17,727. The week brought 16 COVID-19 deaths in the state. Confirmed cases rose 1,111 on Friday to 678,544, up 6,900 in a week.
By far, most cases statewide are affecting people aged 20 to 29 (2,037 in the last two weeks) and those 30 to 39 (1,596 in the last two weeks).
COMMUNITY DATA: Here are this week’s figures from the DPH on confirmed coronavirus cases by city and town. In alphabetical order, this lists all Berkshire County communities. The first number the number of new cases in the last 14 days. The second is the the total number of cases during the pandemic.
Adams: 9, 370
Alford: Fewer than 5, fewer than 5
Becket: Fewer than 5, 73
Cheshire: 6, 138
Clarksburg: 0, 45
Dalton: Fewer than 5, 304
Egremont: Fewer than 5, 20
Florida: 0, 19
Great Barrington: 11, 476
Hancock: 0, 18
Hinsdale: Fewer than 5, 73
Lanesborough: 5, 118
Lee: Fewer than 5, 340
Lenox: 6, 253
Monterey: 0, 20
Mount Washington: 0, 6
New Ashford: 0, fewer than 5
New Marlborough: Fewer than 5, 25
North Adams: 34, 642
Otis: 0, 65
Peru: 0, 12
Pittsfield: 34, 3,052
Richmond: 0, 42
Sandisfield: Fewer than 5, 41
Savoy: 0, 17
Sheffield: Fewer than 5, 122
Stockbridge: Fewer than 5, 72
Tyringham: 0, 8
Washington: 0, 9
West Stockbridge: Fewer than 5, 43
Williamstown: Fewer than 5, 299
Windsor: 0, 25
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, 2,642 (113); Hampshire, 9,329 (300); Hampden, 53,622 (1,543).
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 201,430,552, with 4,274,316 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 35,541,106 cases and 615,816 deaths.
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 10 COVID-19 patients as of Friday, compared to 6 a week ago. Statewide, 271 people were hospitalized as of Friday, with 61 in ICU and 22 on ventilators.
GETTING TESTED: Berkshire Medical Center offers tests by appointment at the following locations:
• Pittsfield – 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care – Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• North Adams – 98 Church St., next to the North Adams Library – Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Great Barrington – 475 Main St., next to the Great Barrington Police Department –Open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to noon.
No walk-ins are allowed. To make an appointment, call the COVID-19 Hotline, 855-BMC-LINK, or 855-262-5465. The hotline is usually staffed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the hospital says.