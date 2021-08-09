As of DATE, there were XX new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Berkshire County, for a rolling average of XX new daily cases. That is a XX percent increase from two weeks ago — but note that the low numbers in July make percentage changes look especially high.
Berkshire Health Systems had XX hospitalized patients with positive COVID-19 tests as of DATE. There were XX new deaths reported.
Berkshire County currently has high transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends wearing masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, at substantial or high transmission levels.
Across the state, there were XX confirmed COVID-19 cases on DATE, for a rolling average of XX new daily cases, according to the state. That is a XX percent increase from two weeks ago. The state had XX hospitalized patients on DATE, with XX new deaths reported. To date, XX people in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19.
Across Massachusetts, XX percent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to state data. County-level vaccination rates are reported weekly, and 61 percent of Berkshire County residents were vaccinated fully as of last week.
On DATE, the state reported administering XX new doses.
You can get vaccinated at many local pharmacies, in addition to the following locations:
• Pittsfield COVID-19 Testing Center at 505 East St. is open for walk-ins daily, from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
• The North Adams COVID-19 Testing Center at 98 Church St. is open for walk-ins Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Fairview Hospital at 29 Lewis Ave. in Great Barrington is open for walk-ins Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Find more information about vaccination at getvaccinatedberkshires.org.