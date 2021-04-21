Lawmakers must increase their investment in the early education and child care sector to help reverse disproportionate economic damage women have borne during the COVID-19 pandemic, industry advocates said Wednesday.
Forcing widespread closures and a massive shift in work patterns across the state, the public health crisis pushed both parents and child care providers into a precarious position. The issue is now being looked at by a Senate panel tasked with examining ways to address structural problems in Massachusetts that will be left behind by the pandemic.
A vast majority of child care providers are women, and mothers have also been hit harder by COVID-19's impacts because they have left work or cut back hours at greater rates than fathers, lawmakers were told.
"Our hard-won progress on closing the gender wage gap can be set back decades by this moment with women's labor force participation still around 1980s levels," Julie Kashen, director for women's economic justice at The Century Foundation, told the Senate's post-pandemic resiliency committee, chaired by state Sen. Adam Hinds, D-Pittsfield. "The choices made by policymakers have deliberately failed to establish a robust care infrastructure and family-supporting workplace policies in the United States."
Kashen and industry leaders from the early education and child care sector urged the Senate's panel to prioritize substantial reforms of how the state funds child care, with several speakers warning that the existing per-child per-day reimbursement model falls short of addressing needs. As a result of insufficient support, they said, the industry often fails to offer competitive wages to workers and leaves care unaffordable for many working parents.
In another panel at Wednesday's hearing focusing on K-12 education, Hardin Coleman of the Boston University Wheelock College of Education and Human Development said that policymakers face "about a five-year window of opportunity" to make transformative, systematic changes in education. He encouraged a focus on children's needs outside of the classroom, including housing, health care for families and caregiver employment.