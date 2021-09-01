Officials with the Otis Fire Department say people who attended a recent event have been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus.
“A few people in attendance at the Fire Department Steak Roast tested positive for COVID," the department said in a statement released through the town. "If you experience any symptoms, please get tested, monitor your health, and follow CDC guidelines.”
The annual fundraiser was held Saturday evening at the Center Fire House in Otis, according to posts on the event's Facebook page.
"Otis Fire is happy to announce we will be holding our annual steak roast this year!" the post said in advance of the gathering. The evening included a live performance by the band The Barron’s of Becket.
"C'mon out and enjoy some long overdue fun and good times! We can’t wait to see everyone!" the post said. Pictures shared from the event show a strong turnout with people, largely unmasked, gathered at picnic tables under tents and inside the firehouse.
The department's statement did not say how many cases have been confirmed among people who attended.