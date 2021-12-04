The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced Saturday that a case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant was detected in the state.
Genetic sequencing identified the variant in a "female in her 20s and a resident of Middlesex County who traveled out of state," according to a news release.
She is fully vaccinated, has experienced mild disease and did not require hospitalization, according to the DPH.
The severity and transmissibility of the omicron variant in comparison to the delta variant is still unknown, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization have tagged it as a variant of concern.
The DPH urged residents to received the COVID vaccine to protect against the omicron and other COVID variants. In addition, anyone feeling sick should get tested and stay home. To learn more about COVID-19, visit the state's website at http://www.mass.gov/covidvaccine.
You can get vaccinated at many local pharmacies, in addition to the following three locations:
• Pittsfield – 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care – Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• North Adams – 98 Church St., next to the North Adams Library – Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Great Barrington – 475 Main St., next to the Great Barrington Police Department –Open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to noon.
Appointments are required at all locations. Call 855-262-5465 or visit berkshirepatientportal.com.
Also, Community Health Programs posts the schedule for its mobile vaccination van at chpberkshires.org/mobile. Vaccines are available with no appointment necessary. For information call 413-429-2946.