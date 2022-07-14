How has COVID post-traumatic stress affected the Berkshires? Health specialists looked at some of the answers

STOCKBRIDGE — Whether or not the COVID-19 pandemic is in the rearview mirror, medical professionals and mental health specialists are sounding an alarm: The post-traumatic stress from the impact of the pandemic is widespread — and needs urgent attention.
That was the takeaway from last weekend’s community forum held at the Congregation of Marian Fathers shrine on Eden Hill, organized by Tri-Town Health Boards and the Austen Riggs Center’s Erikson Institute for Education, Research and Advocacy; with help from local government leaders.
“I think we all realize that the possibility of this happening again, in some way, is still there,” said Dr. Charles Kenny, chairman of the Tri-Town Health Board District and of the Stockbridge Board of Health. “We need to prepare for this and get organized.”
Recalling the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, Dr. Edward Shapiro, psychiatrist at Austen Riggs, described the shock of how the world changed “in ways that none of us had experienced before. Everything became different, we were isolated in our rooms and we had to think about our death. We recognized there were no treatments available, everything was transformed.”
Community connections were disrupted, especially among parents, teachers, first responders and health care workers, he pointed out.
“It was terrifying,” Shapiro stated. “Trauma, when it’s not spoken about, gets buried deep, changing us in ways we don’t understand. We don’t trust one another, the dependency we have on various parts of our community gets ripped asunder, we blame people.”
Shapiro noted that people didn’t talk about the 1918 influenza pandemic after it ended. “It just disappeared, and we run the risk of that happening again,” he cautioned. “We have learned something by our resilience, the adaptations we’ve had to make, and we wanted to provide a space to reconnect people across different roles. We’re just folks in different roles, struggling the way we ordinarily struggle.”
He commented that the “our ability to trust those who take care of us when the information they have changes, and what they say to us changes, has been hard for us to bear.”
The informal discussion, attended by about 60 people, included the following observations by participants:
• Dianne Romeo, Lenox Board of Health chair and a retired nurse who helped run vaccine clinics at Berkshire Community College, recalled how people would arrive “petrified, isolated. It was hard to watch people flounder, nobody was adapting in the beginning, it was just ripping people apart.”
• Doreen Hutchinson, vice president of operations and patient care at Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington, recalled responding to the first person hospitalized in the county because of the pandemic. “People were really afraid, nothing prepared me for what I would have to go through here, it was exhausting and intense,” she said, citing her previous experience in eastern Massachusetts dealing with emergency management during hurricanes and snowstorms. “I felt like I was in a war every day” during the early phase of COVID-19.
Asked about vaccine resistance, Hutchinson suggested that “it’s one thing to have personal freedom, but don’t make it impact someone else.”
• “It was a marathon of unending crisis,” said Dr. Robert Wespiser, a primary care physician and chairman of the Lee Board of Health. He cited “information uncertainty” that helped undermine pandemic treatment for patients at three long-term care facilities. “It was painful and notable, with subtle rationing when dramatic understaffing was in place. Dozens and dozens of nursing home patients died without their families. It was painful, traumatic, yes, but also there was the feeling that ‘it just ain’t right.’ ”
• The leader of the Marians in Stockbridge, Father Kazimierz Chwalek, known as “Father Kaz,” remembered offering drive-through confessions outdoors. “People were waiting, 10, 15 or 20 cars in the parking lot, like a big McDonald’s,” he said. “For many people, it was their first time out of the house.”
• “Really evil folks start misinformation designed to divide and to hurt others,” according to Patrick White, chairman of the Stockbridge Select Board. “We need to forgive folks who were victims of misinformation, it’s easy to be angry at them, but in some ways, they were victims, too.”
• As a parent of two young children, Lenox Library Director Katie O’Neil cited the social-emotional learning challenges young people faced. “COVID laid bare the cracks that already existed, the stigmas, the isolation and lack of resources for certain groups,” she said. “We have to rethink education, what do our kids need at school, was social-emotional learning being taken care of as much as academics in the classroom. We have to get creative in the way we respond to these challenges. Those tools will be needed for many years to come because of what our children and what we all went through.”