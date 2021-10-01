Starting Friday, eligible Berkshire County residents will be able to get a booster COVID-19 vaccination through Berkshire Health Systems.
BHS testing centers in Pittsfield and North Adams, and at Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington, will offer the third dose by appointment. Visit the Berkshire Patient Portal at berkshirehealthsystems.org/patientportal or call the BMC Link Line, 855-262-5465, to schedule an appointment.
The testing centers are located at 505 East St. in Pittsfield, adjacent to the BHS Urgent Care Center, and 98 Church St. in North Adams, next to the North Adams Library. Fairview Hospital is located at 29 Lewis Ave. in Great Barrington.
“Due to supply chain delays, the number of appointments available each day is temporarily limited,” Michael Leary, spokesperson for BHS, said in a statement. “Additional appointments will be added in the next two weeks with expected increased vaccine supply.”
The additional sites will increase capacity for residents seeking the newly authorized boosters. Initially, only local pharmacies were offering the doses.
Who’s eligible?
Federal and state health officials say you can get a booster if you received two shots of the Pfizer vaccine — with your second shot at least six months ago — and meet certain criteria. That includes anyone 65 and older, people 18 to 64 with certain medical conditions that put them at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness, and people 18 to 64 who are at higher risk of getting the virus because of where they work or live.
Use the state’s tool at mass.gov/covid-19-vaccine to see if you are eligible.
I can’t get an appointment at BHS
Try a pharmacy. Visit vaxfinder.mass.gov to see which pharmacies are offering booster shots, or ask your local CVS, Walgreens or Big Y.
No luck there? Be patient. According to the Baker administration, the state has about 600,000 residents eligible for booster shots, and will have the capacity to administer more than 300,000 Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots per week by mid-October.
I have other questions
For questions about COVID-19 vaccines, you can call the BHS COVID-19 Hotline at 855-262-5465. The hotline is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
If you can’t use VaxFinder, have difficulty using the internet or need help in another language, you can try the COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Line: Call 2-1-1 and follow the prompts.
The hotline is available in English and Spanish and has translators available to help in approximately 100 additional languages. The line is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.