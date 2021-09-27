Do I qualify?
You can get a booster if you received two shots of the Pfizer vaccine – with your second shot at least six months ago – and meet certain criteria. That includes anyone 65 and older, people 18 to 64 with certain medical conditions that put them at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness, and people 18 to 64 who are at higher risk form the virus because of where they work or live.
Visit mass.gov/covid-19-vaccine to see if you qualify or use this tool provided by the commonwealth.
What kind of job qualifies you for a third dose? That's not entirely clear. This is what we do know: Federal guidance specifies people who are at “increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting.”
On Friday, President Biden mentioned health care workers, teachers and grocery store workers as some third dose recipients. Dr. Janet Woodcock, the Food and Drug Administration's acting commissioner, said in a statement that the booster shot recommendation applies to people with jobs in day cares, homeless shelters and prisons, among others.
How do I get one?
Pharmacies are your best bet right now.
As of Friday, some 460 sites were giving out booster shots statewide, and more than 450 of them were retail pharmacies.
Visit vaxfinder.mass.gov to see which pharmacies are offering shots, or ask your local CVS, Walgreens or Big Y.
Bring an ID and your insurance card if you have them, but remember that you don't need either to get vaccinated.
You will not be required to show your vaccination card, according to the state. The state's website reads: "You will self-attest that you have received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine."
Some regional collaboratives will start offering booster vaccinations in October, according to the state. Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative officials – who operate vaccination sites out of COVID-19 testing centers and Fairview Hospital – did not have details available Monday on whether they would be providing booster doses to the newly eligible.
What if I got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine?
If you got two shots of either Pfizer or Moderna six months ago, and you are immunocompromised, you can get a booster dose of the same vaccine.
Otherwise, federal health officials have not yet approved additional doses. That means all J&J recipients, and most people who got the Moderna vaccine, are not eligible for booster shots right now.
But the companies that made the vaccines continue to submit new data, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration will continue to review vaccine and virus data to update booster guidelines.
I need help!
If you can't use VaxFinder, have difficulty using the internet or need help in another language, try the COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Line: Call 2-1-1 and follow the prompts.
The hotline is available in English and Spanish and has translators available to in approximately 100 additional languages. The line is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
If you have questions about whether you qualify, or would like to learn more about the safety and efficacy of booster shots, call your primary care provider.
Forgot when you got your first two shots? Visit mass.gov/covid-19-vaccine for more information about getting a copy of your vaccination record.
As always, send The Eagle your questions at news@berkshireeagle.com.