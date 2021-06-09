PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Health Systems will provide COVID-19 vaccine clinics in its Medical Arts Complex throughout June.
The clinics will be held on the second floor of the complex, located adjacent to Berkshire Medical Center, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 15, 17, 22 and 24, according to a news release.
The Pfizer vaccine, which requires two doses, will be provided at all of these clinics.
The COVID-19 vaccine is free and is available to anyone 12 and older.
BHS still is providing vaccine administration at its COVID-19 testing sites in Pittsfield and North Adams, through appointments or walk-ins, according to the release.
The Pittsfield Testing Center is at 505 East St., next to BHS Urgent Care, and is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The North Adams site is at 98 Church St., next to the city library, and is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Berkshire Medical Center and Fairview Hospital also are offering COVID-19 vaccines to admitted patients who want to be vaccinated.
For more information on vaccination or COVID-19, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org.