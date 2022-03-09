Two years since COVID began, DPH says Massachusetts is in a 'much better place'

BOSTON — Almost exactly two years to the day that the coronavirus pandemic was declared an emergency in Massachusetts, the state's top public health officer painted a brightening picture of the pandemic Wednesday and said she is optimistic about the trajectory of the state's response.

"With vaccines and boosters and new COVID-19 therapeutic treatments, we are in a much better place than we were at this time last year," Commissioner of Public Health Margret Cooke told the Public Health Council. "Residents have finally been able to gather more safely with family and friends. Students are in classrooms where they should be and more people are returning to their workplaces. I am confident that the commonwealth and the department will continue to make progress on the COVID-19 front and, with our help, will bring life to a new normal."

Cooke said the state's COVID-19 data points are encouraging "across the board." The numbers look good in the Berkshires, too.

Since the Public Health Council's last meeting on Feb. 9, Cooke said, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases has decreased by 65 percent and COVID-19 hospitalizations have decreased by more than 70 percent. Roughly 77 percent of Massachusetts residents are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, she said.

In Berkshire County, cases have fallen even more steeply in the last month, from more than 115 per day to fewer than 30, a drop of nearly 80 percent. Hospitalizations have also fallen from 20 COVID-19-positive inpatients a month ago to just one as of Wednesday.

In about two years, there have been 1,545,910 confirmed coronavirus infections in Massachusetts and at least 22,916 people have died of the disease here. The Berkshires have seen 22,688 confirmed cases and 407 deaths.

Gov. Charlie Baker on March 10, 2020, declared a state of emergency around the pandemic, which lasted until June 15, 2021. Since the early days of the pandemic when COVID-19 tests were in short supply and extremely hard to secure, Massachusetts has now administered more than 41.3 million tests for the virus.

Cooke stopped well short of declaring victory over the coronavirus Wednesday. About 10 months ago, when he ordered the end of most state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, Baker came as close as any elected official has come to putting the pandemic in the past.

"Unless something very odd happens I would say that it is pretty much over but ... I would put an asterisk on anything that says it's over," the governor said on May 28. "But I do believe that it is certainly on the run in a big way and, given the data as it currently exists right now, Massachusetts is in a place where we can lift these restrictions and do so with a fairly high degree of confidence that people have done the things that we needed to do to beat this thing down."

The asterisk Baker put on his statement turned out to be warranted. After remaining at favorable levels through last summer, the delta and omicron variants fueled a fall COVID-19 resurgence that saw new cases skyrocket above previous surges, though vaccines and treatments helped to hold down hospitalizations and deaths.

During Wednesday's meeting, the Public Health Council also voted to amend its regulations dealing with the reporting of potential exposures that first responders like EMTs, paramedics and police officers have to infectious diseases dangerous to the public health. In addition to setting up a multi-step framework for the reporting of potential exposures, the council also voted to add both COVID-19 and Hepatitis D to its list of "infectious diseases dangerous to the public health."

The Eagle's Francesca Paris contributed to this report.