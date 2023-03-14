Though Berkshire residents are still dying of COVID, this past winter was the least deadly yet. What you need to know about COVID-19 now, three years into the pandemic.

PITTSFIELD — In the three years of the health emergency in Massachusetts, COVID-19 thus far this winter finally is loosening it deadly grip on the Berkshires.

Atlthough cases and deaths had spiked each previous winter, this year has been less severe, said Dr. James W. Lederer Jr., chief medical officer and chief quality officer at Berkshire Health Systems.

"It seems like it's been a much more manageable winter," he said. Berkshire Health Systems reported increases in hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients after Thanksgiving and Christmas, but they were small, Lederer said. "I'm talking a little blip," he said. "Fourteen patients or 15 patients, and now we're down to six."

Still, COVID-19 is lethal. State Department of Public Health figures show about 50 probable and confirmed deaths reported this December, January and February in the county. That's compared with about 70 reported probable and confirmed deaths in the previous December through February and 200 deaths in December 2020 through February 2021.

Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 three years after its initial onset.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

Q: What did you see with COVID this winter? In January, you told The Eagle you weren't sure if the latest strain, XBB1.5, would cause a surge in infections like omicron did in early 2022. What did you see happen?

A: The predominant strain is XBB1.5. It's about 88 percent of all strains that are circulating. This was our best winter yet. We have staffing problems but that happened long ago. ... It's not just us — it's everywhere. But we've continued to see from January to current, a decrease in almost any metric that we evaluate. So the number of cases per seven days is way down. The percent positivity of tests is way down. Deaths are way down. Hospitalizations are way down. ... As of today, we have six acute (COVID) inpatients — that's all.

Now, I will say that the six patients we have, the average age is 76. And almost all of them have had three, if not four, if not five total (vaccinations) in their series of primary and booster vaccinations.

Q: I was looking at COVID-19 death data and was surprised that about 50 people in the Berkshires have died in December, January and February. What do you make of that, especially compared with previous years?

A: It is hard to know that in its entirety because a lot of what we're seeing in our admissions are people with COVID symptoms coming in with COVID infections. And then there are people coming in with other problems and are COVID positive. And so I don't know if the numbers you have reflect primary diagnosis of COVID infection or incidental diagnosis. ... It is as I said, people we're seeing with COVID, they are advanced age. And so if they're coming in with COVID infection, they are advanced age with multiple comorbidities. That's the nature of COVID.

Q: When people do come in with COVID, how is the illness being treated? I know it's gotten easier to treat over the past several years.

A: We have medicine now. It's much easier to treat. We have a number of different preparations. We use them. We didn't have that in the initial outbreak. It was all supportive care. No antivirals were available, and even the potential agents which were tried and were early ... we didn't know if they would be helpful or not helpful or would they be harmful. But now we have intravenous and oral agents that can be very beneficial.

Q: Do you have any advice about masking at this point in the pandemic?

A: We're all going out and about, trying to live our lives. And I think if you're a pulmonary patient with advanced lung disease or COPD, if you're a cancer patient who's under chemotherapy, if you have any other set of comorbidities, disease processes or immune deficiencies then you should be wearing a mask. ... For those people who are concerned for their health, a mask is not a bad thing to do.

Q: Three years in, what do you think is important for the community to know about COVID?

A: I think coronavirus has always been here. And it's had 40 years worth of establishing itself quietly not causing any problems. This newer strain obviously caused more problems .... Now that we're looking for COVID, we're finding it. ... We didn't really take that close a look prior to 2019, or COVID-19. But I think it's still going to be with us. We're going to probably develop a vaccine strategy that will be ongoing. ... Will there be a yearly? It doesn't last a year, but by the same token, it does seem to protect against severe illness and death. So is it yearly? Is it every six months? What's the recommendation? Where will the science take us? What will the leadership teams at the CDC and the NIH (National Institutes of Health) say we should be doing? And then, that will be our new normal.