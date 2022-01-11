Craneville Place sees spike in COVID caseloads. Most nursing homes, however, appear unscathed by omicron

DALTON — As the number of COVID-19 cases continues its staggering ascent in the Berkshires, most nursing homes so far appear to have remained free of major outbreaks.
The exception has been Craneville Place Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where a recent spike in cases in staff and residents has raised concerns about the level of care in the already understaffed facility, which is being assisted by the state.
Craneville owner BaneCare reported on its website Tuesday that 20 residents were positive for the virus as of Monday, an increase of 15 since the weekend. The report also said that 15 staffers tested positive, a decrease of two since the company’s previous report.
BaneCare President and Craneville owner Kevin Morris, and a company spokesperson, did not respond to questions about how staffing needs would be met.
A recent report from WBUR said that a state "Rapid Response Team" was assisting staff members at Craneville.
Morris said on air in the Jan. 7 WBUR story that nine of the company’s 11 facilities were not taking admissions because 10 percent of workers were out sick. “As of right now, we have basically employees testing positive in all of our facilities,” Morris told WBUR. “So that's what's changed from the first round during the pandemic."
Craneville’s caseload represents the most for any of the company’s 11 skilled nursing facilities in Massachusetts. BaneCare also owns Springside Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center in Pittsfield.
Craneville also had an outbreak last fall, according to the daughter of a resident who died as a result.
A representative from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health did not respond to questions about whether the agency is intervening with help for the facility, given the staff and resident caseloads.
People who lived in nursing homes in 2020 took the biggest hit from both the virus and the lockdowns. Dire staffing levels that only worsened during the pandemic helped fuel outbreaks and neglect.
Vaccines appear to be curbing severe illness from COVID-19-related illness in the vulnerable, but nursing home residents are still at risk from the virus. They also suffer when positive tests rack up among staff, reducing the number of caregivers who then must quarantine.
Berkshire County saw 845 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend. The seven-day moving average of 283.7 new cases is a nearly 300 percent increase since two weeks ago. Health officials are attributing the rise in positive test results to the omicron variant, which is much more transmissible than previous variants, but seems to be milder. Physicians say the vaccines and boosters, in many cases, are protecting the vulnerable from severe illness, but are not controlling the spread.
Despite the mounting case numbers in the Berkshires, hospitalizations of those with positive test results — now at 25 — have not increased dramatically in recent weeks.
Current case counts at the county’s other 11 nursing homes are either small, or the facilities have escaped infections altogether in recent months.
Only one of the six facilities run by Berkshire Healthcare reported cases — four residents and one staffer at Williamstown Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have tested positive.
Yet, some of the numbers are unclear. The state DPH data as of Tuesday, which is self-reported by nursing homes, does not align with reports on some of the facility’s websites. A Berkshire Healthcare representative did not respond to a request for comment about the caseload and conditions at the local facilities, but they recently told the Eagle that visiting policies have not been tightened.
Industry watchdogs worry that a new and vague regulation will prompt nursing homes to restrict visitors. Visitors are crucial to helping care for residents, and also are instrumental in filing complaints that lead to fines and violations. Those complaints were down by half in 2020, according to a report by the inspector general.
“What the 1987 Nursing Home Reform Law says, in absolute terms [is that] it’s a resident’s right to see families, no restrictions period, 24 hours a day,” said Toby Edelman, senior policy director for the Center for Medicare Advocacy. The group is lobbying to remove public health emergencies as a reason for facilities to restrict visitors, given how disastrous this was during the pandemic.
Regulators lodged fines and citations against Springside, for instance, after an outbreak last January resulted in severe neglect of residents. Craneville also has been cited for various serious violations in the last several years, and fined $65,200.