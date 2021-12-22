Berkshires COVID-19 cases rise 78 | The Checkup for Dec. 22, 2021

As of Wednesday, there were 78 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Berkshire County, for a seven-day rolling average of 71.4 new daily cases. That is a 16 percent decrease from two weeks ago.
Berkshire Health Systems had 20 hospitalized patients with positive COVID-19 tests as of Wednesday. There were no new deaths reported in Berkshire County, leaving a pandemic total of 337.
Berkshire County has high transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends wearing masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, at substantial or high transmission levels.
Across the state, there were 7,817 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state had 1,621 hospitalized patients, with 33 new deaths reported. To date, 19,525 people in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19. Across Massachusetts, 73.3 percent of the population is vaccinated fully, according to state data. County-level vaccination rates are reported weekly, and 71 percent of Berkshire County residents were vaccinated fully as of last week.
You can get vaccinated at many local pharmacies, in addition to the following three locations:
• Pittsfield – 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care – Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• North Adams – 98 Church St., next to the North Adams Library – Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Great Barrington – 475 Main St., next to the Great Barrington Police Department –Open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to noon.
Appointments are required at all locations. Call 855-262-5465 or visit berkshirepatientportal.com.
Also, Community Health Programs posts the schedule for its mobile vaccination van at chpberkshires.org/mobile. Vaccines are available with no appointment necessary. For information call 413-429-2946.