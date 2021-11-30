As of Tuesday, there were 68 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Berkshire County, for a seven-day rolling average of 64 new daily cases. That is a 36 percent increase from two weeks ago.
Berkshire Health Systems had 19 hospitalized patients with positive COVID-19 tests as of Monday. There were no new deaths reported in Berkshire County, for a pandemic total of 331.
Berkshire County has high transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends wearing masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, at substantial or high transmission levels.
Across the state, there were 2,915 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, according to the state. The state had 906 hospitalized patients, with 31 new deaths reported. To date, 18,991 people in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19.
Across Massachusetts, 70.5 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to state data. County-level vaccination rates are reported weekly, and 68 percent of Berkshire County residents were vaccinated fully as of last week.
On Tuesday, the state reported administering 34,821 new doses.
You can get vaccinated at many local pharmacies, in addition to the following three locations:
• Pittsfield – 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care – Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• North Adams – 98 Church St., next to the North Adams Library – Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Great Barrington – 475 Main St., next to the Great Barrington Police Department –Open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to noon.
Appointments are required at all locations. Call 855-262-5465 or visit berkshirepatientportal.com.
Also, Community Health Programs posts the schedule for its mobile vaccination van at chpberkshires.org/mobile. Vaccines are available with no appointment necessary. For information call 413-429-2946.