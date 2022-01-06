The Checkup: 324 new COVID-19 cases in Berkshires, more than double the number two weeks ago

As of Thursday, there were 324 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Berkshire County, for a seven-day rolling average of 224.6 new daily cases. That is a 204 percent increase from two weeks ago.
Berkshire Health Systems had 18 hospitalized patients with positive COVID-19 tests as of Wednesday. There were no new deaths reported in Berkshire County, for a pandemic total of 349.
Berkshire County has high transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends wearing masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, at substantial or high transmission levels.
Across the state, there were 24,570 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state had 2,524 hospitalized patients, with 43 new deaths reported. To date, 20,051 people in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19.
Across Massachusetts, 74.1 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to state data. County-level vaccination rates are reported weekly, and 71 percent of Berkshire County residents were vaccinated fully as of last week.
RAPID TESTS OFFERED: Free testing for COVID-19 is offered through the Southern Berkshire Public Health Collaborative’s drive-through clinics in Lee and Sheffield. Advance registration is required.
Here is the schedule for January:
– Jan. 11 in Lee: 2-4 p.m. at the Airoldi Building, 45 Railroad St.
– Jan. 13 in Sheffield: 8-10 a.m. at the Bushnell-Sage Library, 48 Main St.
– Jan. 18 in Lee: 2-4 p.m. at the Airoldi Building, 45 Railroad St.
– Jan. 20 in Sheffield 8-10 a.m. at the Bushnell-Sage Library, 48 Main St.
– Jan. 25 in Lee 2-4 p.m. at the Airoldi Building, 45 Railroad St.
– Jan. 27 in Sheffield 8-10 a.m. at the Bushnell-Sage Library, 48 Main St.
To sign up for an appointment, visit https://tinyurl.com/BerkshireRapidTest. Children and adults are eligible, whether symptomatic or not. Antigen test results will be shared the same day. For more information, email Amy Hardt, public health nurse, amy@tritownhealth.org.
HOURS CHANGE AT VT. CENTER: The Bennington, Vt., hospital’s COVID-19 resource center is changing its hours, starting Monday. The center is used by some residents in northern Berkshire County.
The center, run by Southwestern Vermont Health Care, will no longer take appointments for COVID-19 testing. Instead, tests will be available without an appointment from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Saturday.
The center says vaccinations and boosters will be available from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, both on a walk-in and appointment basis.
The center is at at 981 Mansion Drive and operates under a state contract. To make an appointment, visit https://vermont.force.com/events/s/selfregistration.
VACCINE LOCATIONS: You can get vaccinated at many local pharmacies, in addition to the following three locations:
• Pittsfield – 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care – Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• North Adams – 98 Church St., next to the North Adams Library – Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Great Barrington – 475 Main St., next to the Great Barrington Police Department –Open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to noon.
Appointments are required at all locations. Call 855-262-5465 or visit berkshirepatientportal.com.
Also, Community Health Programs posts the schedule for its mobile vaccination van at chpberkshires.org/mobile. Vaccines are available with no appointment necessary. For information call 413-429-2946.