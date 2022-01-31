The Checkup: Four deaths due to COVID-19 in Berkshires over weekend

Four people died of COVID-19 in Berkshire County over the weekend, the state reports. Also, as of Monday, there were 348 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, for a seven-day rolling average of 198 new daily cases.
Berkshire Health Systems had 20 hospitalized patients with positive COVID-19 tests as of Monday. Since the pandemic began, 374 people in Berkshire County have been killed by the virus.
Berkshire County has high transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends wearing masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, at substantial or high transmission levels.
Across the state, there were 12,127 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases over the weekend. The state had 2,202 hospitalized patients, with 83 new deaths reported. To date, 21,419 people in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19.
Across Massachusetts, 75.4 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to state data. County-level vaccination rates are reported weekly, and 73 percent of Berkshire County residents were vaccinated fully as of last week.
VACCINE CLINIC IN PERU: A free COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the town of Peru's Town Hall Community Room, at 3 East Main Road. All are welcome for boosters and initial vaccines.
Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are available for adults. Pediatric doses will be available for those ages 5 and over. The clinic is sponsored by the Hilltown Community Health Centers, whose staff will be administering the vaccine. To schedule an appointment, call 413-667-3009, Ext. 261, and say you want to schedule an appointment. Peggy White of the town's Board of Health says there is no cost to participants. People should bring insurance information, but those without insurance will be able to receive the vaccine for free.
TESTING SITES: You can get tests for COVID-19 at the following three locations:
• Pittsfield – 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care – Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• North Adams – 98 Church St., next to the North Adams Library – Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Great Barrington – 475 Main St., next to the Great Barrington Police Department – Open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to noon.
Appointments for testing are required at all locations. Call 855-262-5465 or visit berkshirepatientportal.com. The hotline is typically open daily from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
VACCINE ACCESS: The Berkshire Health Systems testing centers also provide vaccine, including boosters. Vaccine appointments can be made by calling the hotline at 855-262-5465 or visiting the Berkshire Patient Portal. As of late January, appointments have been readily available without a long wait.
Community Health Programs posts the schedule for its mobile vaccination van at chpberkshires.org/mobile. Vaccines are available with no appointment necessary. For information call 413-528-0457.