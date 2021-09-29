As of Wednesday, there were 24 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Berkshire County, for a seven-day rolling average of 20.9 new daily cases. That is a 17 percent decrease from two weeks ago.
Berkshire Health Systems had 9 hospitalized patients with positive COVID-19 tests as of Wednesday. There was one new deaths reported in Berkshire County, for a pandemic total of 313.
Berkshire County has high transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends wearing masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, at substantial or high transmission levels.
Across the state, there were 1,448 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, according to the state, for a seven-day rolling average of 1,107. The state had 632 hospitalized patients, with 23 new deaths reported. To date, 18,213 people in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19.
Across Massachusetts, 67 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to state data. County-level vaccination rates are reported weekly, and 64 percent of Berkshire County residents were vaccinated fully as of last week.
On DATE, the state reported administering 6,337 new doses.
You can get vaccinated at many local pharmacies, in addition to the following locations:
• Pittsfield COVID-19 Testing Center at 505 East St. is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• The North Adams COVID-19 Testing Center at 98 Church St. is open for walk-ins Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Fairview Hospital at 29 Lewis Ave. in Great Barrington is open by appointment Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call (855) 262-5465.
Also, Community Health Programs posts the schedule for its mobile vaccination van at chpberkshires.org/mobile. Vaccines are available by walk-in or by appointment by calling 413-429-2946. Find more information about vaccination at getvaccinatedberkshires.org.