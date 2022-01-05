The Checkup: 76 COVID-19 cases detected at Williams in past week; BMC adjusts visitation rules; two die in county

WILLIAMS WATCH: Tests this past week found 76 positive COVID-19 cases at Williams College. On Monday, 30 students returning to the Williamstown campus tested positive. On Tuesday, another 40 cases were confirmed, according to the college’s COVID-19 dashboard.
On Tuesday, college spokesman Jim Reische said the school expected to see cases rise through the week. The campus reopened Sunday. Since the school began testing in August 2020, it has seen 130 positive cases among students and 64 cases among staff.
On Tuesday, 1,491 tests detected 40 cases, for a positivity rate of 2.68 percent, well below Berkshire County as a whole. Berkshire Medical Center reported Wednesday that 20.8 percent of 5,554 tests conducted over the past seven days were positive. Students who test positive at Williams are isolated from others, the college said.
NEW VISITING POLICY SET: Berkshire Health Systems said Wednesday it updated its visitation policies for Berkshire Medical Center, Fairview Hospital and BMC and Fairview Physician Practices.
Starting Thursday, the new rules limit visitation to “one care partner” for non-COVID-19 inpatient units and limited “window-separated visits” for COVID-19 inpatients.
The full policy can be read at www.berkshirehealthsystems.org/coronavirus.
Other rules are also now in place for the emergency departments, non-critical care and critical care units and medical surgical units, according to Michael Leary, the BHS spokesman.
No visitors are allowed in the behavioral health units, without a designated exception.
Non-COVID-19 patients visiting BMC for outpatient testing and services can have one care partner join them.
U.S. COURTS ON HIATUS: The U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts has suspended jury trials until January 28, due to increased COVID-19 cases. All trials on the court's calendar after that date remain in place, at the discretion of the individual judge, the court said in a press statement, adding, "The Court will evaluate the ongoing status of the pandemic and the effect on jury trials on a weekly basis."
COVID-19 DATA: As of Wednesday, there were 292 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Berkshire County, for a seven-day rolling average of 205 new daily cases. That is a 187 percent increase from two weeks ago.
Berkshire Health Systems had 18 hospitalized patients with positive COVID-19 tests as of Wednesday. There were two new deaths reported in Berkshire County, for a pandemic total of 349.
Berkshire County has high transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends wearing masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, at substantial or high transmission levels.
Across the state, there were 27,612 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases. (Note: The number of people hospitalized in Massachusetts was incorrect in Tuesday's Checkup. The figure cited, 441, referred to the number of people in intensive care units.)
The state had 2,426 hospitalized patients, with 54 new deaths reported. To date, 20,008 people in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19.
Across Massachusetts, 74 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to state data. County-level vaccination rates are reported weekly, and 71 percent of Berkshire County residents were vaccinated fully as of last week.
You can get vaccinated at many local pharmacies, in addition to the following three locations:
• Pittsfield – 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care – Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• North Adams – 98 Church St., next to the North Adams Library – Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Great Barrington – 475 Main St., next to the Great Barrington Police Department –Open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to noon.
Appointments are required at all locations. Call 855-262-5465 or visit berkshirepatientportal.com.
Also, Community Health Programs posts the schedule for its mobile vaccination van at chpberkshires.org/mobile. Vaccines are available with no appointment necessary. For information call 413-429-2946.