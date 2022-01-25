The Checkup: 4 new COVID-19 deaths in Berkshire County

As of Tuesday, there were 113 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Berkshire County and four new deaths, for a seven-day rolling average of 289.4 new daily cases. That is a 54 percent increase from two weeks ago.
Berkshire Health Systems has not updated its COVID-19 census since Friday, when it had 27 hospitalized patients with positive tests.
The pandemic death total in Berkshire County rose to 366.
Berkshire County has high transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends wearing masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, at substantial or high transmission levels.
Across the state, there were 7,120 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state had 2,688 hospitalized patients, with 145 new deaths reported. To date, 21,107 people in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19.
Across Massachusetts, 75.2 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to state data. County-level vaccination rates are reported weekly, and 72 percent of Berkshire County residents were vaccinated fully as of last week.
TESTING SITES: You can get tests for COVID-19 at the following three locations:
• Pittsfield – 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care – Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• North Adams – 98 Church St., next to the North Adams Library – Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Great Barrington – 475 Main St., next to the Great Barrington Police Department – Open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to noon.
Appointments for testing are required at all locations. Call 855-262-5465 or visit berkshirepatientportal.com. The hotline is typically open daily from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
VACCINE ACCESS: Community Health Programs posts the schedule for its mobile vaccination van at chpberkshires.org/mobile. Vaccines are available with no appointment necessary. For information call 413-528-0457.