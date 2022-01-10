The Checkup: National Guard pitching in at BMC, Fairview Hospital; 845 new Berkshire County cases over weekend

More than a dozen members of the Massachusetts National Guard continue to back up staff at both Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield and Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington.
Eleven members of the Guard are working at BMC and two at Fairview, according to Michael Leary, the Berkshire Health Systems spokesman.
The hospitals are among 55 in the state that were named eligible for support as the omicron variant drives a spike in COVID-19 cases. Gov. Charlie Baker ordered a Guard deployment to shore up hospital staffing in late December.
Leary said Guard members are performing non-clinical services that include helping to transport patients, providing security and observing patients. He described that role as helping to monitor inpatients, at a time when the hospital is dealing with COVID-19 cases among employees, then notifying clinical staff “when patient assistance is needed.”
He called the increase in COVID-19 cases a “very challenging time for staffing for all hospitals in Massachusetts and across the nation. We are thankful to all of them for the services they are providing to BMC and Fairview, and also for their dedicated service to our country.”
As of Monday, the hospital had 25 COVID-19 inpatients at BMC and one at Fairview.
The deployment of roughly 500 Guard members is being supervised at the state level. Leary said it isn’t yet known how long the members will be serving in Berkshire County.
“As with all other employers, BHS has staff who are not working due to COVID, and the number varies from day to day,” Leary said by email, in response to questions about the deployment. “The staff who are impacted follow the protocols for isolation at home before returning to work, following DPH guidelines for the length of time and testing requirements prior to return.”
Aside from the outside help from the Guard members, BMC has been taking steps to ready for the current increase, as Dr. James Lederer, chief medical and chief quality officer at Berkshire Health Systems, told The Eagle last month.
COVID-19 DATABANK: As of Monday, there were 845 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Berkshire County over the weekend, for a seven-day rolling average of 283.7 new daily cases. That is a 290 percent increase from two weeks ago.
Berkshire Health Systems had 25 hospitalized patients with positive COVID-19 tests at BMC and one at Fairview Hospital as of Monday. There were no new deaths reported in Berkshire County, for a pandemic total of 350 deaths.
Berkshire County has high transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends wearing masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, at substantial or high transmission levels.
Across the state, there were 60,986 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases over the weekend. The state had 2,923 hospitalized patients, with 53 new deaths reported. To date, 20,159 people in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19.
County-level vaccination rates are reported weekly, and 72 percent of Berkshire County residents were vaccinated fully as of last week. Among those 12 and older, the rate is 77 percent. And 90 percent of those 12 and older have received at least one vaccine dose in Berkshire County.
You can get vaccinated at many local pharmacies, in addition to the following three locations:
• Pittsfield – 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care – Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• North Adams – 98 Church St., next to the North Adams Library – Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Great Barrington – 475 Main St., next to the Great Barrington Police Department –Open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to noon.
Appointments are required at all locations. Call 855-262-5465 or visit berkshirepatientportal.com.
Also, Community Health Programs posts the schedule for its mobile vaccination van at chpberkshires.org/mobile. Vaccines are available with no appointment necessary. For information call 413-429-2946.