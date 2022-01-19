The Checkup: 4 new COVID-19 deaths in Berkshires; hospital admissions rise

As of Wednesday, there were four newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Berkshire County and 222 new cases, for a seven-day rolling average of 246.9 new daily cases. That is a 35 percent increase from two weeks ago.
Berkshire Health Systems had 32 hospitalized patients with positive COVID-19 tests as of Wednesday, up from the 29 reported as of Friday. With the four new deaths, the pandemic total in Berkshire County rose to 357.
Berkshire County has high transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends wearing masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, at substantial or high transmission levels.
Across the state, there were 14,647 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state had 3,187 hospitalized patients, with 199 new deaths reported. To date, 20,696 people in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19.
Across Massachusetts, 74.9 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to state data. County-level vaccination rates are reported weekly, and 72 percent of Berkshire County residents were vaccinated fully as of last week.
CLARKSBURG EXPOSURE ADVISORY: A person at the Senior Center has been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to Town Administrator Carl McKinney. The person was diagnosed with COVID-19 around Jan. 13, McKinney wrote in an email.
“Participants of events and/or meetings held either prior to or shortly thereafter should be mindful of any COVID-related symptoms,” McKinney wrote. “It is also recommended that COVID testing be utilized when appropriate as determined by the CDC ... .”
NORTH ADAMS LIBRARY ADJUSTS: In-person events at the library have been put on pause this month. “We regret to announce that all in-person events are suspended for the month of January while we wait for the world to settle down a bit,” a message on the library’s website reads. “This includes story times, knitting group, book club, etc.”
Library meeting rooms are also closed, the message says. Though events are paused, visitors can still enter the building. “Our doors are still open,” the message says, “and we will reevaluate the situation in a few weeks!” Cases of COVID-19 have been rising in the county for the past few weeks.
TESTING SITES: You can get tests for COVID-19 at the following three locations:
• Pittsfield – 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care – Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• North Adams – 98 Church St., next to the North Adams Library – Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Great Barrington – 475 Main St., next to the Great Barrington Police Department – Open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to noon.
Appointments for testing are required at all locations. Call 855-262-5465 or visit berkshirepatientportal.com. The hotline is typically open daily from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
VACCINE ACCESS: Community Health Programs posts the schedule for its mobile vaccination van at chpberkshires.org/mobile. Vaccines are available with no appointment necessary. For information call 413-429-0457.